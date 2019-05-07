Police have named the woman who died while cycling in Whanganui National Park.

She was 71-year-old Margaret Joan Lilley from West Melton in Canterbury's Selwyn District.

Lilley was cycling near the Bridge to Nowhere on the Mangapurua stretch of the Mountains to Sea cycle trail on March 17 when the incident occurred at about 2.30pm.

At the time, police said Lilley had fallen off a bluff. A rescue helicopter was called at 2.50pm, but she died before it arrived.

The grade of the cycle trail there is 3, which is moderate.

Department of Conservation Central North Island director Damian Coutts said the hearts of staff went out to Lilley's bereaved family and they were providing support where possible.

"DoC takes public safety seriously," he said.

"It is important to understand whether there is anything that can be learned from this tragedy to prevent a similar incident from occurring."

There are multiple investigations into the accident including by DoC and WorkSafe.

At the time, police said the woman had fallen off a bluff near the Bridge to Nowhere, which is on the Mangapurua stretch of the cycle trail in Whanganui National Park.

That section of trail has some fearsome bluffs, including Battleship Bluff.

The grade of the cycle trail there is 3 - moderate - but the trail website warns it should only be attempted by fit and experienced offroad cyclists, and there are bluffs where cyclists dismount and push their bikes.

The death has also been referred to the Coroner.

WorkSafe would not give details until the investigation was finished.

Questions to police have yet to be answered.