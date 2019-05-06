Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News directors Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson host the show this week and are joined by the Chronicle's new reporter Lucy Drake.

We discuss last week's 1080 protests which spilled over into the Chronicle building, the Castlecliff Library Hub opening, NBL basketball returning to the city and a pause to Whanganui council's bird ban.

And we begin this episode by discussing the reaction to the launch of online subscriptions through premium content.

You can read more about that here.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

Enjoy!

Chronicle news directors Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson and reporter Lucy Drake host this week's episode.

As discussed this week:

Our 1080 protest coverage can be read here and here.

Castlecliff has a new library!

What a boilover as the NBL returns to Whanganui!

And we can't forget Sue Dudman's four-part cycling series:

Part 1 - The increasing availability and slowly decreasing price of e-bikes is putting a whole new breed of bike rider on our roads, shared pathways and cycle trails.

Part 2 - Love 'em or hate 'em, there's no doubt that the number of people riding bikes around Whanganui is increasing.

Part 3 - A group of eight people, some of whom hadn't been on a bike for decades, have unexpectedly become staunch cheerleaders for Whanganui's shared pathways.

Part 4 - Hard data is hard to come by but talk to anyone with close links to cycling and they'll tell you there are more bikes on Whanganui's streets and shared pathways.