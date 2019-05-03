The debate rages on following this week's vocal anti-1080 protests in Whanganui but some of those involved have apologised for the actions of some of the protesters which included occupying the Chronicle's foyer.

Sharna Butcher was one of about 100 protesters gathered in Whanganui on Wednesday lobbying to ban the use of 1080 for pest eradication.

The long-time activist is a member of South Island-based group Ban 1080 lobbying to address the detrimental effects of the poison.

Butcher said she did not condone the actions of a rogue group of around 30 protesters who occupied the Whanganui Chronicle front office and shouted at staff on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We try to follow the proper protocols but many of our requests for information are delayed or just ignored," she said.

"There is a lot of frustration amongst 1080 opponents and the question I ask is 'Where do we go from here?' "

Butcher wants a referendum on 1080 and says she believes there have been no truly independent scientific studies.

She is particularly concerned about the 1080 waste disposal site at Winton in central Southland where 1080 bait has been buried.

Activist Sharn Butcher would like to see a referendum on 1080 use and says she and other opponents are being shut down by government agencies. Photo / Bevan Conley

But National Park Community Board member John Chapman, who has recently received online abuse from 1080 lobbyists in his region, says claims that government-commissioned scientific reports are biased and false simply don't add up.

"Independent scientists who write reports on the effects of 1080 get paid regardless of their findings and the reports are peer-reviewed so there is no reason for them to falsify them."

Chapman was subject to threats over his individual support of TBfree aerial drops in National Park last year and Ngati Rangi iwi leaders also copped abuse for granting permission for the drop.

The iwi has since begun its own research project to ascertain the effectiveness of the drop and its effects on the environment.

Current guidelines for 1080 use are based on the 2011 report completed by Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Dr Jan Wright.

In a video Evaluating the use of 1080: Predators, poisons and silent forests , Wright discusses the report and says she understands that the idea of "dropping poison out of the sky" gives people such bad feelings but there is simply no better method to control pests.

"We can't send the possums, rats and stoats back to the countries they came from."

Wright said opponents' views had helped to shape the report leading to better controls for 1080 use.

Opponents of 1080 are often criticised for their lack of alternative solutions to pest control but Brett Power of Hawera believes he an idea for a great start.

The anti-1080 campaigner wants hunters to be encouraged to kill pests and put their skins to use.

He has developed a well-tested organic tanning solution which he believes could be used to develop a market for leather goods made from deer, goat, possum and rabbit pelts.

"There are a lot of hunters in this region and if they could earn a decent income while controlling pest numbers, we could create an industry out of it and everyone wins."

Extensive trapping is an alternative to 1080 drops but the maths does not work, says the Department of Conservation's principle public adviser, Herb Christophers.

He estimates it would take about 180,000 traps which have to be constantly checked and reset to cover the same range completed in a single 1080 aerial drop.

Meanwhile, Whanganui protester Phillip "Bear" Reweti who was not part of the group that occupied the Chronicle office has apologised for their behaviour.

"On behalf of the Whanganui Peace Action Group, I want to apologise and say that's not how we do things," he said on Friday.