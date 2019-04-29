Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

We begin this episode by discussing our move to online subscriptions through premium content which launches this week.

You can read more about that here and here.

Advertisement

News directors Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson host the show this week and are joined on the line from Auckland by NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness who shares his thoughts on the premium content move.

We also discuss the Whanganui council's controversial bird ban, the debate over a new bottle store in Victoria Ave and we get answers from the health board about emergency wait times.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

On this episode Chronicle news directors Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson are joined by NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness to discuss NZME's premium content launch.

As discussed this week:

Council's bird ban ruffles feathers.

How another bottle store on Victoria Ave got approval.

DHB almost meets targets on emergency wait times.