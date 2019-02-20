Previously known as the pumpkin series, Kowhai Park Runs are a chance for runners and walkers of any age to meet and compete. Organised by the Whanganui Harrier Club, the runs all take place within the park and provide opportunities for club members to have a "blow-out" and for potential members to give it a go. The Whanganui Harrier Club has around 100 members and was established in 1925 as a club for men but has evolved to include women, children and walkers as well as runners. See wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz to find out more.

THURSDAY

Art Group: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.

When: 9.30am to 4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, Richard 343 5646.

Meditation: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

Thoughtful Thursday Screening

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: The life and career of fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen: from his start as a tailor, to launching and overseeing his eponymous line, and his untimely death. $10 at the door or book at confluence.kiwi

Kowhai Park Runs

When: From 5.30pm

Where: Kowhai Park, Anzac Parade

Details: Start of 6 week series. Pay at event.

Car Care Tips for Women

When: 6pm

Where: 221 Guyton St

Details: Join the crew at Whanganui Toyota for care and maintenance tips. To book phone or text Michelle on 027 247 4422 or email:michellen@wanganuitoyota.co.nz

FRIDAY

Women of Early Whanganui

When: 12 to 1pm

Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Find out what life was like for Whanganui women during the 1880s to 1920s. To book Ph 06 345 6833. Entry by gold coin donation.

Motivation Tips

When: 3.30 to 5pm

Where: Victoria's Treasures, 42 Victoria Ave

Details: Why positive thinking on its own doesn't work, and what we can do to increase our motivation. Free.

Instrumental talk and journey

When: 3.30 to 5pm

Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Come and enjoy some unique sounds played on a variety of world instruments with some talk about their origins. Phone or text Jacqueline 021 135 9948. $5 entry.



SATURDAY

River Traders Market

When: 8.30am to 1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Historic Walking Tours

When: Tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Other times are possible - call the i-Site in good time.

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person.

Tickle My Feet Yoga

When: 1 to 3pm

Where: Ridgway St

Details: Integrate crystals into your yoga practice during this special Yin Yang workshop - packed with breath, meditation and Ayuverda wellness tools that will help you find more calm, balance and joy this summer. $35, booking essential. Phone or text Simone

I'll Tell you This for Nothing

When: 7.30pm

Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St

Details:Phyllis JasonSmith was a NZ nurse on the WWII battlefields. Awarded the Legion d'Honneur, her tale of war, courage, romance and danger is brought to life in a solo play written and acted by her daughter Kate JasonSmith. Tickets $20 to $25 at the Royal Wanganui Opera House, ph [06] 349 0511 or purchase online at whanganuivenues.co.nz

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am to 3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Frocks on Bikes

When: 2 to 4pm

Where: 75 St Hill St

Details: Dress up in your finest frock, suit, or super hero costume and join in a fun adventure ride around town. Family friendly route available. All wheels without engines are welcome. $5, free for kids and students. Registrations from 1.30pm. Ph 06 345 6833.

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. Relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities & styles of music.

MONDAY

Yoga for Teens

When: 4:15-5pm

Where: 83Guyton St

Details: A safe space to explore yoga, with sensitivity, awareness and relaxation. Bring a friend for free. Email Emma: embarkyoga@gmail.com

Grassroots Singers

We welcome new (and current) singers.

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 343 9981

TUESDAY

Arts Review

Patillo Project Whanganui

When: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Accepting for consideration, works in any medium created within the last 12 months by artists living in the Whanganui region. For more information and to download the submission form, go to sarjeant.org.nz

Slimming Support

Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.

Tai Chi for Health

A modified form of tai chi specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: Beginners classes at 5.30pm.

Where: 97 Putiki Dr.

Details: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

Ukuleles

When: 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

Details: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.

Al-Anon meeting

Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: No fees but koha appreciated.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and Yarn

When: 10am-12pm

Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin.

A Right Royal Tour

When:12pm

Where: 69 St Hill St

Details: Take a special behind the scenes look at the grand old dame that is the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Explore 120 years of history in the last remaining working Victorian theatre in the southern hemisphere. Phone Shirna 06 349 0511 to book. Koha.