Previously known as the pumpkin series, Kowhai Park Runs are a chance for runners and walkers of any age to meet and compete. Organised by the Whanganui Harrier Club, the runs all take place within the park and provide opportunities for club members to have a "blow-out" and for potential members to give it a go. The Whanganui Harrier Club has around 100 members and was established in 1925 as a club for men but has evolved to include women, children and walkers as well as runners. See wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz to find out more.
THURSDAY
Art Group: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.
When: 9.30am to 4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, Richard 343 5646.
Meditation: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.
When: 6pm to 7.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Suggested donation $12.
Thoughtful Thursday Screening
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: The life and career of fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen: from his start as a tailor, to launching and overseeing his eponymous line, and his untimely death. $10 at the door or book at confluence.kiwi
Kowhai Park Runs
When: From 5.30pm
Where: Kowhai Park, Anzac Parade
Details: Start of 6 week series. Pay at event.
Car Care Tips for Women
When: 6pm
Where: 221 Guyton St
Details: Join the crew at Whanganui Toyota for care and maintenance tips. To book phone or text Michelle on 027 247 4422 or email:michellen@wanganuitoyota.co.nz
FRIDAY
Women of Early Whanganui
When: 12 to 1pm
Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Find out what life was like for Whanganui women during the 1880s to 1920s. To book Ph 06 345 6833. Entry by gold coin donation.
Motivation Tips
When: 3.30 to 5pm
Where: Victoria's Treasures, 42 Victoria Ave
Details: Why positive thinking on its own doesn't work, and what we can do to increase our motivation. Free.
Instrumental talk and journey
When: 3.30 to 5pm
Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Come and enjoy some unique sounds played on a variety of world instruments with some talk about their origins. Phone or text Jacqueline 021 135 9948. $5 entry.
SATURDAY
River Traders Market
When: 8.30am to 1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Historic Walking Tours
When: Tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Other times are possible - call the i-Site in good time.
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person.
Tickle My Feet Yoga
When: 1 to 3pm
Where: Ridgway St
Details: Integrate crystals into your yoga practice during this special Yin Yang workshop - packed with breath, meditation and Ayuverda wellness tools that will help you find more calm, balance and joy this summer. $35, booking essential. Phone or text Simone
I'll Tell you This for Nothing
When: 7.30pm
Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St
Details:Phyllis JasonSmith was a NZ nurse on the WWII battlefields. Awarded the Legion d'Honneur, her tale of war, courage, romance and danger is brought to life in a solo play written and acted by her daughter Kate JasonSmith. Tickets $20 to $25 at the Royal Wanganui Opera House, ph [06] 349 0511 or purchase online at whanganuivenues.co.nz
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am to 3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Frocks on Bikes
When: 2 to 4pm
Where: 75 St Hill St
Details: Dress up in your finest frock, suit, or super hero costume and join in a fun adventure ride around town. Family friendly route available. All wheels without engines are welcome. $5, free for kids and students. Registrations from 1.30pm. Ph 06 345 6833.
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. Relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities & styles of music.
MONDAY
Yoga for Teens
When: 4:15-5pm
Where: 83Guyton St
Details: A safe space to explore yoga, with sensitivity, awareness and relaxation. Bring a friend for free. Email Emma: embarkyoga@gmail.com
Grassroots Singers
We welcome new (and current) singers.
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: Mary Ann 06 343 9981
TUESDAY
Arts Review
Patillo Project Whanganui
When: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Accepting for consideration, works in any medium created within the last 12 months by artists living in the Whanganui region. For more information and to download the submission form, go to sarjeant.org.nz
Slimming Support
Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.
Tai Chi for Health
A modified form of tai chi specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.
When: Beginners classes at 5.30pm.
Where: 97 Putiki Dr.
Details: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com
Ukuleles
When: 7pm-9pm.
Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.
Details: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.
Al-Anon meeting
Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: No fees but koha appreciated.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and Yarn
When: 10am-12pm
Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Come and yarn over a cuppa with good company. Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin.
A Right Royal Tour
When:12pm
Where: 69 St Hill St
Details: Take a special behind the scenes look at the grand old dame that is the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Explore 120 years of history in the last remaining working Victorian theatre in the southern hemisphere. Phone Shirna 06 349 0511 to book. Koha.