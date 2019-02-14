This weekend will be last opportunity to experience Claytopia at the Rayner Brothers Gallery in Whanganui.

Works by Mark and Paul Rayner, Rick Rudd, Ivan Vostinar, Andrea du Chatenier, Ross Mitchell-Anyon and Leigh Anderton-Hall, to name but a few, are included in the group exhibition at 85 Glasgow St.

"We've had a great response to our first show of the year," said Paul Rayner.

"The artists all contributed some really good pieces."

He said the next Rayner Brothers group show doesn't have a name yet but all the works will be based on words.

"Lauren Lysaght will be contributing five or six pieces and it should be a great show."

Both Rayner brothers have work included in "X" which opens at the new-look space gallery on Saturday.

Claytopia: Rayner Brothers Gallery, 85 Glasgow St, Whanganui. Gallery hours Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.