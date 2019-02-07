THURSDAY

Wanganui Small Business Forum

What: Open forum with thoughts on our business in 2019. No cost, just buy coffee and/or lunch.

When: 12.30pm.

Advertisement

Where: 25 Somme Parade.

Details: Colin Thompson 348 2498 - colin.thompson@nztravel brokers.co.nz

Art Group

What: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.

When: 9.30am to 4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

Meditation

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Wildcard Cover Band

What: Fresh from gig at the New Zealand Masters Games on Saturday

Where: Castlecliff Club, Tennyson St

Details: Wildcard cover band on Facebook.

SATURDAY

River Traders Market

What: Goods, produce, food.

When: 8.30am to 1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Historic Walking Tours

What: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people.

When: Tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm (also Sunday)

Cost: $10 per person.

Crime and Punishment

What: A free public lecture by Terry Waite. Held hostage in solitary confinement for five years in Beirut, Terry Waite has experienced imprisonment first hand. For the 2019 Quaker Lecture he will address imprisonment and rehabilitation. As a member of the Archbishop of Canterbury's private staff, he negotiated release of hostages in Iran, Libya and Beirut. He has written several books, including an account of his years as a captive.

When: 5.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House. Details: No charge, no reserved seating.

Creative Card Making

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters. With Julia Martin. $10.

When: 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Wrestling

What: IPW wrestling show

When: 6.30pm to 9pm

Where: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse



SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

What: Goods, produce and food.

When: 11am to 3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.



MONDAY

Wanganui Community Choir

What: Wanganui Community Choir is a mixed choir singing four-part harmony - soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Join us if you love singing - you will not need to audition.

When: 7pm

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact the conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

NZ Society of Genealogists

What: Whanganui Branch. Archives NZ - what you can find from probates and other records.

When: 6.30pm - Individual research from 5pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.



Grassroots Singers

What: We welcome new (and current) singers.

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981

Wanganui Lions Club

What: International Service Club. Our motto "We Serve".

When: 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.



TUESDAY

Slimming Support

What: Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.

Tai Chi for Health

What: A modified form of tai chi specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: Beginners classes at 5.30pm.

Where: 97 Putiki Drive.

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

Ukuleles

What: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.

When: 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

Support Group

What: Al-Anon meeting - confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: No fees but koha appreciated

How Films Impact our Spirituality

What: A series of five films spread over 10 weeks which explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. "It's not so much about the movie - it's about you." Film: Stories We Tell with Marie Skidmore.

When: 7pm to 10pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce

Details: Koha - to register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Whanganui Green Drinks

What: Meet and mix with other sustainably-minded individuals, business people and organisations. Theme - "On your bike" with Lyneke Onderwater from Whanganui Bicycle Users Group.

When: 5.30pm

Where: Vault Bar & Eatery, 26 Victoria Ave (new venue)

Details: Free entry

WEDNESDAY

Bikewise Month

Whar: Bikers pancake breakfast and bike checks

When: 8.30am

Where: Cornmarket reserve

Details: Contact Lyneke Onderwater 021 268 2052; 06 348 8046