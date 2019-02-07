THURSDAY
Wanganui Small Business Forum
What: Open forum with thoughts on our business in 2019. No cost, just buy coffee and/or lunch.
When: 12.30pm.
Where: 25 Somme Parade.
Details: Colin Thompson 348 2498 - colin.thompson@nztravel brokers.co.nz
Art Group
What: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.
When: 9.30am to 4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.
Meditation
What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.
When: 6pm to 7.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Wildcard Cover Band
What: Fresh from gig at the New Zealand Masters Games on Saturday
Where: Castlecliff Club, Tennyson St
Details: Wildcard cover band on Facebook.
SATURDAY
River Traders Market
What: Goods, produce, food.
When: 8.30am to 1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Historic Walking Tours
What: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people.
When: Tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm (also Sunday)
Cost: $10 per person.
Crime and Punishment
What: A free public lecture by Terry Waite. Held hostage in solitary confinement for five years in Beirut, Terry Waite has experienced imprisonment first hand. For the 2019 Quaker Lecture he will address imprisonment and rehabilitation. As a member of the Archbishop of Canterbury's private staff, he negotiated release of hostages in Iran, Libya and Beirut. He has written several books, including an account of his years as a captive.
When: 5.30pm.
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House. Details: No charge, no reserved seating.
Creative Card Making
What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters. With Julia Martin. $10.
When: 10am-12.30pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.
Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
Wrestling
What: IPW wrestling show
When: 6.30pm to 9pm
Where: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
What: Goods, produce and food.
When: 11am to 3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.
MONDAY
Wanganui Community Choir
What: Wanganui Community Choir is a mixed choir singing four-part harmony - soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Join us if you love singing - you will not need to audition.
When: 7pm
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Contact the conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
NZ Society of Genealogists
What: Whanganui Branch. Archives NZ - what you can find from probates and other records.
When: 6.30pm - Individual research from 5pm.
Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.
Grassroots Singers
What: We welcome new (and current) singers.
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach
Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981
Wanganui Lions Club
What: International Service Club. Our motto "We Serve".
When: 5.30pm start.
Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.
Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.
TUESDAY
Slimming Support
What: Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.
Tai Chi for Health
What: A modified form of tai chi specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.
When: Beginners classes at 5.30pm.
Where: 97 Putiki Drive.
Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com
Ukuleles
What: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.
When: 7pm-9pm.
Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.
Support Group
What: Al-Anon meeting - confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: No fees but koha appreciated
How Films Impact our Spirituality
What: A series of five films spread over 10 weeks which explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. "It's not so much about the movie - it's about you." Film: Stories We Tell with Marie Skidmore.
When: 7pm to 10pm
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce
Details: Koha - to register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
Whanganui Green Drinks
What: Meet and mix with other sustainably-minded individuals, business people and organisations. Theme - "On your bike" with Lyneke Onderwater from Whanganui Bicycle Users Group.
When: 5.30pm
Where: Vault Bar & Eatery, 26 Victoria Ave (new venue)
Details: Free entry
WEDNESDAY
Bikewise Month
Whar: Bikers pancake breakfast and bike checks
When: 8.30am
Where: Cornmarket reserve
Details: Contact Lyneke Onderwater 021 268 2052; 06 348 8046