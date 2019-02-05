New Zealand supports more than 90 breeding species of seabird - but almost a third of those are threatened, and more than half of the others are at risk.

Massey University Professor Dr John Cockrem will talk about one such species - little blue penguins - in Whanganui's Davis Lecture Theatre at 7.30pm on February 12.

Kororā (little penguin, also known as the little blue penguin or blue penguin, Eudyptula minor) are found along all New Zealand's coasts. They are declining and have disappeared from many places.

The main cause of their decline is predation by dogs. Effective dog control and habitat protection are needed to ensure they survive.

Cockrem has 30 years' experience in penguin research, and kororā is his main study species. He finds ways to establish populations, and advocates for their conservation.

His talk is the first in this year's series of Nature Talks. Usually they will be on the third Tuesday of each month, though this one is earlier. The talks are organised by three local groups - the Whanganui Museum Botanical Group, the Whanganui branch of Forest & Bird, and Birds New Zealand.

The talks are free, but a gold coin koha is always appreciated.