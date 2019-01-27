The vibe was easy-going as Karlos Jack sang some folky-tunes from a trailer that had been converted into a stage at The Original Gypsy Fair in Whanganui over the weekend.

Hundreds of locals took in the tunes as they passed by to purchase food from stalls, watch artwork being created using glass and browse items for sale such as jewellery.

The event at Kowhai Park was the 18th for the 2018/19 season and featured all the classics a fair can offer like candy floss, a shooting range and a bouncy castle.

With free admission, it was fun for the whole family and the weather played its part too by remaining cloudy with a cool breeze blowing by beside the river.

The fair ran from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and will start back up at Railway Land in Palmerston North on Saturday, February 2.