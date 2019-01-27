Some of the area's top musical talent will entertain at this year's Songs and Trains at Loco miniature railway and gardens, north of Ōtaki.

The annual event will take the form of a mini-festival on Saturday February 9, with performances by local bands The Andrew London Trio and Legal Tender with special guest Carylann Martin.

Loco owner Simone Brooker said the venue wanted to cement the event into the region's summer calendar, after its inception three years ago.

"It began three years ago with an informal afternoon concert with a local band in our gardens, and it's proven to be so popular with both tourists and locals that we thought we would put it on a more formalised annual footing," she said.

"We think it's really important to create these sort of events to help develop a reputation for fun, family-oriented summer festivals and activities."

Both the bands are well-established both locally and nationally.

The Andrew London Trio tours frequently around New Zealand, as well as in Australia, Norfolk Island and on cruise ships throughout the Pacific.

Legal Tender, a duo comprising Waikanae's Ian and Moira Campbell, also tours the NZ country music festival circuit, frequently collaborating with keyboard/accordion and ukulele player Carylann Martin.

The group has picked up a swag of trophies at Gore's Gold Guitar Awards in recent years.

Ms Brooker said owners of mobile homes, campers and caravans were encouraged to come along and park overnight at the event too.

"'We're trying to attract the mobile home community as well this year and have folks spend extra holiday time in the area," Ms Brooker said.

Festival-goers can bring their own rugs and food, with pre-ordering also available for onsite woodfired pizza.

Campers can call Loco on 06-364-6506 to arrange a site, and the same number can be used to pre-order pizza.

Songs and Trains will run at Loco Miniature Railway and Gardens, 200 SH1, Ōtaki, from 3pm until 8pm on Saturday February 9. Entry $25. Gates open at 2pm.

If it's raining the event will take place on Sunday.

Concert-goers are advised to come early to secure a spot under one of the 100-year old walnut and oak trees, and to bring their own rugs and picnic.

Tickets can be purchased on line from Eventfinda, and door sales are available.