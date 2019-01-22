The high winds which hammered Whanganui over the long weekend are forecast to ease over the next few days.

A peak wind gust of 93km/h was recorded in Whanganui on Monday while Sunday's highest gust was 74km/h.

The wind on Monday was strong enough to topple a large plum tree at Christina Ivar's place in Whanganui late in the afternoon.

The home has been in the family for almost 30 years and over the years held swings and was a place for children to play.

Ivar said she will collect the plums which were growing high up in the tree and then cut it back as she had been told there is a chance such trees can regrow.

"We'll use what we can for firewood and cut it down as low as possible and then hope for the best," she said.

"Hopefully it will come back because it's really part of the house."

On Tuesday winds dropped to around 30km/h and are set to turn northwesterly on Wednesday with average wind speed of up to 37km/h forecast.