The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, January 24, to Wednesday, January 30, is noon on Tuesday, January 22.
NB: For full details of Whanganui Vintage Weekend events over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, go to www.vintageweekend.co.nz
THURSDAY
● What: Sarjeant holiday programme - Box Heads: Using a box, cardboard, paint, glue, fabric and wool you will create a very cool and fun head. It might be human, animal or robot - play with 3D mixed media and paint.
When: 10.45am-12.15pm.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.
Details: $10 per person. All welcome (children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult). Parents and carers should book and prior payment is essential. Phone the Sarjeant on 06 349 0506 to reserve a place.
● What: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.
When: 9.30am to 4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.
● What: Meditation drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.
When: 6pm to 7.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Suggested donation $12.
● What: Opera and Aroha on the River
When: 7.30pm
Where: Riverside by Waimarie wharf
Details: NZ Opera School singers on board the PS Waimarie and on a floating stage, including Pene and Amitai Pati from Sol3Mio brothers, Simon O'Neill and Bianca Andrews.
FRIDAY
● What: Tira Hoe Waka arrives after journey down the Whanganui River.
When: 1pm approx
Where: Te Ao Hou Marae, off Somme Parade
● What: Talking About Opera - part of NZ Opera School programme.
When: 2.30pm
Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Wanganui Collegiate
Details: Entry by koha
● What: Cruise on the PS Waimarie
When: 5.30pm to 8pm
Where: Leave from Waimarie wharf
Details: Music from the Andrew London Trio
SATURDAY
● What: Whanganui Retro Market
When: 8.30am to 1pm
Where: Riverside
● What: Sea fishing competition
Where: Castlecliff beach
Details: $40,000 prize pool - details from wanganuimanawatuseafishingclub.co.nz
● What: Vintage glass-blowing
When: 10am to 4.30pm
Where: NZ Glassworks, Rutland St
● What: Vintage Car Club parade - more than 200 classic cars
When: 10am
Where: Victoria Ave
● What: Rivercity Caboodle
When: 12pm to midnight
Where: Victoria Avenue and central city
Details: Music, entertainment, food
● What: Great Opera Moments - final concert for the 2019 NZ Opera School.
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Adults $35; Seniors and students $30 - book at the Opera House.
SUNDAY
● What: Shirley Cook Memorial women's pairs bowls competition.
Where: Laird Park Bowling Club, Peat St
MONDAY
● What: Plumber Dan's Hullabaloo and Vintage Raft Race
When: 11am to 3pm
Where: Whanganui riverbank
● What: Steamrail Wanganui Inc running jigger rides
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: Taupo Quay railway yards, opposite Pacific Place.
Details: Jigger rides $2, shed entry gold coin donation. Refreshments will be available.
● What: The Julian Temple Band
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, Wilson Street
TUESDAY
● What: Sarjeant holiday programme - Pop-up Books: Kids will create their own pop-up books with coloured card, scissors, glue, coloured pencils and fine tip markers.
When: 10.45am-12.15pm.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.
Details: $10 per person. All welcome (children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult). Parents and carers should book and prior payment is essential. Phone the Sarjeant on 06 349 0506 to reserve a place.
● What: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.
When: 7pm-9pm.
Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.
● What: Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.
● What: Al-Anon meeting - confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: No fees but koha appreciated
WEDNESDAY
● What: Tai Chi classes - maintain flexion of most joints, develop muscle strength and balance, and improve breathing.
Details: Inquiries to 345 9292.