The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, January 24, to Wednesday, January 30, is noon on Tuesday, January 22.

NB: For full details of Whanganui Vintage Weekend events over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, go to www.vintageweekend.co.nz

THURSDAY

● What: Sarjeant holiday programme - Box Heads: Using a box, cardboard, paint, glue, fabric and wool you will create a very cool and fun head. It might be human, animal or robot - play with 3D mixed media and paint.

Advertisement

When: 10.45am-12.15pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: $10 per person. All welcome (children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult). Parents and carers should book and prior payment is essential. Phone the Sarjeant on 06 349 0506 to reserve a place.

● What: River City Artists - from beginners to established artists.

When: 9.30am to 4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

● What: Meditation drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

● What: Opera and Aroha on the River

When: 7.30pm

Where: Riverside by Waimarie wharf

Details: NZ Opera School singers on board the PS Waimarie and on a floating stage, including Pene and Amitai Pati from Sol3Mio brothers, Simon O'Neill and Bianca Andrews.

FRIDAY

● What: Tira Hoe Waka arrives after journey down the Whanganui River.

When: 1pm approx

Where: Te Ao Hou Marae, off Somme Parade

● What: Talking About Opera - part of NZ Opera School programme.

When: 2.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Wanganui Collegiate

Details: Entry by koha

● What: Cruise on the PS Waimarie

When: 5.30pm to 8pm

Where: Leave from Waimarie wharf

Details: Music from the Andrew London Trio

SATURDAY

● What: Whanganui Retro Market

When: 8.30am to 1pm

Where: Riverside

● What: Sea fishing competition

Where: Castlecliff beach

Details: $40,000 prize pool - details from wanganuimanawatuseafishingclub.co.nz

● What: Vintage glass-blowing

When: 10am to 4.30pm

Where: NZ Glassworks, Rutland St

● What: Vintage Car Club parade - more than 200 classic cars

When: 10am

Where: Victoria Ave

● What: Rivercity Caboodle

When: 12pm to midnight

Where: Victoria Avenue and central city

Details: Music, entertainment, food

● What: Great Opera Moments - final concert for the 2019 NZ Opera School.

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Adults $35; Seniors and students $30 - book at the Opera House.

SUNDAY

● What: Shirley Cook Memorial women's pairs bowls competition.

Where: Laird Park Bowling Club, Peat St

MONDAY

● What: Plumber Dan's Hullabaloo and Vintage Raft Race

When: 11am to 3pm

Where: Whanganui riverbank

● What: Steamrail Wanganui Inc running jigger rides

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: Taupo Quay railway yards, opposite Pacific Place.

Details: Jigger rides $2, shed entry gold coin donation. Refreshments will be available.

● What: The Julian Temple Band

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, Wilson Street

TUESDAY

● What: Sarjeant holiday programme - Pop-up Books: Kids will create their own pop-up books with coloured card, scissors, glue, coloured pencils and fine tip markers.

When: 10.45am-12.15pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: $10 per person. All welcome (children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult). Parents and carers should book and prior payment is essential. Phone the Sarjeant on 06 349 0506 to reserve a place.

● What: River City Ukes - bring your ukulele to gain confidence and skills.

When: 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

● What: Slimmers Support Group - lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Details: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly - inquiries Ngaire 347 1613.

● What: Al-Anon meeting - confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: No fees but koha appreciated

WEDNESDAY

● What: Tai Chi classes - maintain flexion of most joints, develop muscle strength and balance, and improve breathing.

Details: Inquiries to 345 9292.