For the past two years NZ Opera School student Katie Trigg worked in the administration team at the school.

But this year she has become a fully fledged singing student.

Trigg is thrilled to be on campus as one of the singers.

She will studying music fulltime at Waikato University and said the school would spur her into focusing on her voice.

She started at Waikato University two years ago studying for a conjoint degree in computer science and music.

However, singing has become her great love and she wants to give it all she's got.

This 19-year-old mezzo soprano lives with her parents and younger brother on a rural lifestyle block about 20 minutes out of Hamilton.

She laughs when she says her parents are not musical but are now a huge support and come to all her performances.

"They never knew anything about opera until I started singing."

Her burgeoning singing career is a long way from her rural home where she was surrounded by ponies, ducks and cats.

"My father talks to the ducks he loves them.''

Being part of the student fraternity at the opera school was exciting, she said.

"To be taught by incredible tutors and make friends with the other students was a wonderful experience.''

But one opera school experience would be nowhere near enough, she said.

"No way I'm applying for next year. Once is definitely not enough.''

Studying music fulltime this year at university was the best decision she could have made, she said.

"You know I can't wait to be a full fledged opera singer. I can't think of anything better.''

On Monday, January 14, is her birthday.

"And I'll be singing all day. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my birthday. It's perfect.''