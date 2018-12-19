THURSDAY
Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 6.30pm
Where: Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House
Late night shopping, food trucks and entertainment
When: 5pm - 9pm
Where: Victoria Ave
Details: Support local retailers and have fun while doing you Christmas shopping.
FRIDAY
Card and wrapping making workshop
When: 12.30pm to 3.30pm
Where: Education/Harakeke Room, Resource Recovery Centre, 83 Maria Pl
Details: Make your own recycled festive cards and potato-print wrapping paper. Bring a snack to share; coffee, tea, milk provided
Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 6.30pm
Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year
With Gratitude – Emma Gatsby
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: A special summer solstice event, Emma will be accompanied by Bruce McNaught and his hand-built Native American flutes. Presales online at Eventfinda and Undertheradar or $15 on the door
SATURDAY
Whanganui Christmas Market @ Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am to 2pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Find treats for your table, treats for your family and friends and treats for yourself
Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 2pm
Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year
Green Floor
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Come along to hear some new tunes in the repertoire
SUNDAY
Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 2pm
Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House
TUESDAY
WHAT: City Mission's community Christmas lunch
WHEN: 12 noon
WHERE: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St
DETAILS: Tickets from the City Mission, Park Pl, or Zest for Mission shop, Victoria Ave. Adults $4, children $3, under-5s free. No door sales
WEDNESDAY
Cemetery Circuit
When: 11am to 4.30pm
Where: Taupo Quay-Ridgway St circuit
Details: New Zealand's biggest motorcycle street race will be Round 3 of the Suzuki series. Tickets online at ticketek.co.nz or at the gate: Adults $35, youth $5, under-5s free
Carl Cox
When: 8pm
Where: Frank. Bar + Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave
Details: The King of Ibiza and guests Gavin S & Brent Jarnell play after the Cemetery Circuit races. Presales $50 from Frank., Mint Cafe or online at ticketspace.co.nz or $70 on the door