THURSDAY

Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 6.30pm

Where: Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House

Late night shopping, food trucks and entertainment

When: 5pm - 9pm

Where: Victoria Ave

Details: Support local retailers and have fun while doing you Christmas shopping.



FRIDAY

Card and wrapping making workshop

When: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Where: Education/Harakeke Room, Resource Recovery Centre, 83 Maria Pl

Details: Make your own recycled festive cards and potato-print wrapping paper. Bring a snack to share; coffee, tea, milk provided

Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 6.30pm

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year

With Gratitude – Emma Gatsby

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: A special summer solstice event, Emma will be accompanied by Bruce McNaught and his hand-built Native American flutes. Presales online at Eventfinda and Undertheradar or $15 on the door

SATURDAY

Whanganui Christmas Market @ Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am to 2pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Find treats for your table, treats for your family and friends and treats for yourself

Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 2pm

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year

Green Floor

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Come along to hear some new tunes in the repertoire

SUNDAY

Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 2pm

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House

TUESDAY

WHAT: City Mission's community Christmas lunch

WHEN: 12 noon

WHERE: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St

DETAILS: Tickets from the City Mission, Park Pl, or Zest for Mission shop, Victoria Ave. Adults $4, children $3, under-5s free. No door sales

WEDNESDAY

Cemetery Circuit

When: 11am to 4.30pm

Where: Taupo Quay-Ridgway St circuit

Details: New Zealand's biggest motorcycle street race will be Round 3 of the Suzuki series. Tickets online at ticketek.co.nz or at the gate: Adults $35, youth $5, under-5s free

Carl Cox

When: 8pm

Where: Frank. Bar + Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave

Details: The King of Ibiza and guests Gavin S & Brent Jarnell play after the Cemetery Circuit races. Presales $50 from Frank., Mint Cafe or online at ticketspace.co.nz or $70 on the door