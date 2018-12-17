Leonora Spark has been drawn the winner of the $150 hamper, for those who have already purchased From the Sea to the Mountain.

The long-awaited 224-page coffee table book on Whanganui was launched last month and those who purchased a copy before December 14 went into the publisher Henry Newrick's draw.

Newrick said just under 3000 copies of the hard-cover, full-colour book had been sold so far and there were 942 entries in the draw which he made at Paige's Book Gallery yesterday.

Newrick said sales had been going well and once Christmas was over he hoped summer visitors would keep sales ticking.

Advertisement

"That will obviously give it a further stimulus, but from a different perceptive," he said.