"It's time for me to see what else is out there for me," says an emotional Tracy Lynn as she steps down as manager of Age Concern Wanganui.

Lynn has resigned after 10 years in the role, leaving the organisation in good heart.

"I've really enjoyed working here, watching it grow and being part of the growth," Lynn said.

"We've got it to a really good place. It's on a high so it's a good time to move on and see what happens next for the organisation and for me."

Advertisement

When Lynn started with Age Concern Wanganui in 2008, there were six staff, about 300 volunteers, a membership of about 65 and a much smaller building. Back then, the team worked 109 hours a week.

The number of staff has increased by just one to seven but the team now works about 200 hours a week. There are more than 300 volunteers and more than 300 members. The St Hill St building, which was purpose-built in 2004, was extended in 2010.

"It's just not the same place it was," Lynn said.

"Our reputation has grown and our services have expanded. Our sustainability has increased because we have more really good contracts in place. I'm so proud of the staff and the work we have done and continue to do.

"The confidence of our contractors and our funders is amazing."

Lynn has made about 15 funding applications a year, with a 90 per cent success rate.

The organisation's Steady As You Go programme was probably its biggest success, with 22 classes set to run next year and 300-plus participants, she said.

"The stories from this group are amazing," Lynn said.

"The social connections are really heartwarming."

Lynn has also been active nationally, participating in Age Concern New Zealand projects.

"I'm fairly outspoken," she said.

"I've also put across our thoughts and feelings to politicians when they come to town or come to visit us here at Age Concern.

"Older people matter. It's about respect and dignity."

Before joining Age Concern, Lynn was Whanganui Hospital's first non-clinical manager of the x-ray department. However, her qualification in community development drew her back to a community-based role.

"Since I've been here, I've learned a lot and grown a lot. We have a wonderful resource in the staff and volunteers. We couldn't do what we do without the huge team of volunteers. I'll be sorry to leave but it's just time."

Long-time volunteer Jan Brett has been with Age Concern for 13 years and says she has seen "massive" changes during Lynn's time with the organisation.

"There's a different atmosphere here," Brett said.

"It's grown and people are more aware of what's going on, and what shouldn't be going on, and what we do. Elder abuse has always been there but people are more aware now. We work more closely with other agencies now.

"I wish Tracy wasn't going because she has made a huge difference in this place."

Age Concern Wanganui chair Wendall Hart said Lynn had held the manager's position "very competently" for the past 10 years.

"Whilst we are sorry to be losing Tracy's services, the board is delighted to announce that Michelle Malcolm has been appointed to the position and will take up her appointment on January 7, 2019," Hart said.

Lynn says she will be back in the office in the new year for a handover with Malcolm "for as long as I'm needed" and is now on the lookout for her next challenge.