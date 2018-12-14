Whanganui's well-performed and well-known octogenarian dog trialist Peter Green, from Taihape, had the thrill of a lifetime over the weekend when nine-year-old Teal won the North Island Tux Yarding Challenge at Kaitaia, with a 99-point run.

The dog was given to him 12 months ago by Robyn Stephens, from Te Kuiti, when his top-performing heading dog Di died,

Teal, beautifully broken in by Stephens, has changed ownership with real aplomb due to Green's skill and understanding.

The Wanganui centre was well represented in the final with Paul Evans and Richie, from Ohingaiti, finishing ninth, and Stan Whiteman and Reign, from Parapara/Makirikiri Club, fifth.

Whanganui was also well represented in the Kaitaia Handydog final with Jamie Shrubsall (Mataroa) winning the Kaitaia section with Stag and placing third with Torque and seventh with Tar. In the North Island final Stag was third.

Green and Teal will now go down to Blenhiem along with Bob Bruce and Susan, from Hawke's Bay, and Graham Northcott and Julz, from Taranaki, to contest the New Zealand Tux Yarding Challenge.