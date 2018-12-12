THURSDAY
What: Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 6.30pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from RWOH or seatadvisor
What: The ABBA Show
When: 8pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera house
Details: Adult $62.75, group 6+$57.75, child to 13 years $32.75
FRIDAY
What: Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 6.30pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from RWOH or seatadvisor.
What: Cori Gonzalez-Macuer
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: 7 Days regular, Nick of What We Do in the Shadows fame and all round funny guy. Tickets $20.
What: House of Shem Live
When: 8.30pm
Where: Frank Bar & Eatery, Victoria Ave
Details: Carl Perkins Tribute Tour. Tickets from $30 at theticketfairy.com
SATURDAY
What: River Traders Market
When: 8.30am to 1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.
What: Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 2pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year.
What: Vibe Music Festival
When: 3pm to 11pm
Where: Cooks Gardens
Details: Features Kings, Nomad, Late Night Tales, Whenua Patuwai, Ra Costelloe, The Remnants, dance crew Aotea Empire and more. Smoke and alcohol free event. Tickets $15.00, family pass $35.00.
What: Christmas Night Market
When: 5.30 to 8.30pm
Where: Space Studio and Gallery, 64 Taupo Quay
DETAILS: Arts, crafts, food, live music See Space website to find out more.
What: 7 days Live
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
DETAILS: Adult $54.00, senior / student / group 10 $49.00. Book at RWOH or at eventfinda.co.nz
What: Antipodes album release tour
When: 8pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Unique trans-Tasman jazz amalgamation. Tickets $20 general admission, $15 Musicians and Jazz Club members and $10 students.
What: Raiza Biza
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: International artist brings his hip hop, jazz and soul tinged beats to Whanganui. $20 on the door.
SUNDAY
What: Castlecliff Market
When: 11am to 3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.
Details: Goods, produce, food.
What: Dick Whittington and His Cat
When: 2pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre
Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year.