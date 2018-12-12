THURSDAY

What: Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 6.30pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from RWOH or seatadvisor

What: The ABBA Show

When: 8pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera house

Details: Adult $62.75, group 6+$57.75, child to 13 years $32.75

FRIDAY

What: Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 6.30pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year. Tickets $15 to $25 from RWOH or seatadvisor.

Advertisement

What: Cori Gonzalez-Macuer

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: 7 Days regular, Nick of What We Do in the Shadows fame and all round funny guy. Tickets $20.

What: House of Shem Live

When: 8.30pm

Where: Frank Bar & Eatery, Victoria Ave

Details: Carl Perkins Tribute Tour. Tickets from $30 at theticketfairy.com

SATURDAY

What: River Traders Market

When: 8.30am to 1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.

What: Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 2pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year.

What: Vibe Music Festival

When: 3pm to 11pm

Where: Cooks Gardens

Details: Features Kings, Nomad, Late Night Tales, Whenua Patuwai, Ra Costelloe, The Remnants, dance crew Aotea Empire and more. Smoke and alcohol free event. Tickets $15.00, family pass $35.00.

What: Christmas Night Market

When: 5.30 to 8.30pm

Where: Space Studio and Gallery, 64 Taupo Quay

DETAILS: Arts, crafts, food, live music See Space website to find out more.

What: 7 days Live

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

DETAILS: Adult $54.00, senior / student / group 10 $49.00. Book at RWOH or at eventfinda.co.nz



What: Antipodes album release tour

When: 8pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Unique trans-Tasman jazz amalgamation. Tickets $20 general admission, $15 Musicians and Jazz Club members and $10 students.

What: Raiza Biza

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: International artist brings his hip hop, jazz and soul tinged beats to Whanganui. $20 on the door.

SUNDAY

What: Castlecliff Market

When: 11am to 3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.

Details: Goods, produce, food.

What: Dick Whittington and His Cat

When: 2pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre

Details: Comedy panto written by Roger Hall - a fun end to a busy year.