May 12

In the early 1990s a member of the

the Lucky Petfood factory in Castlecliff and so began a close association with the Whanganui community.

This month Mars Petcare celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Whanganui plant. The Whanganui operation now employs 174 staff.

There is an average tenure of 13 years and some staff has been with the company since the Lucky Petfood days.

The semi-automated manufacturing plant runs four shifts, seven days a week, with eight-hour and 12-hour shifts on a rotating roster. It produces cat and dog food in pouches for brands that include Whiskas and Pedigree.

Long-serving staff members Terri Coopland (30 years), left, and Sue Austin (19 years), right, cut the anniversary cake with Mars Petcare plant manager Derek Pickering. Photo/Stuart Munro

May 16

before slaughter has been asked to stay off the Land Meat property.

Sandra Kyle holds an afternoon vigil outside the company's abattoir in Heads Rd, Castlecliff on Sundays where there is usually a truck full of animals waiting for slaughter.

Kyle and her supporters want to promote vegan eating and "put an end to killing sentient beings for food". But Kyle also has a more particular aim - to comfort the animals.

Sandra Kyle and supporters hold weekly vigils at Land Meat. Photo/Bevan Conley

May 19

Whanganui's dog pound was facing a "controlled shutdown" had councillors not approved an extra $550,000 for a new facility.

Earlier this year, council approved Airport Rd as the location for the planned facility and put a further $550,000 in its draft 10-year plan to top up $450,000 already set aside.

Councillors signed off putting the extra money in the budget after a plea from council CEO Kym Fell, who said the pound, which was required to meet the Dog Control, Animal Welfare, Resource Management, Health and Safety at Work and the Local Government acts, was currently non-compliant.

Whanganui District Council now has $1 million in the budget to build a new dog pound. Photo/Bevan Conley

May 21

hopes to see her idea of a "give and take" stand in the front yard spread throughout Whanganui.

The Koromiko Rd resident was inspired when she saw a similar set-up for unwanted goods in Raglan during Easter. "It's for the local community; my neighbours and anyone who wants to come and use it either to give something or to take something."

The shelf, which she picked up at a buy-sell-swap garage sale, is adorned with books, fruit, vegetables and toys.

She said if clothes or books start to stack up, she'll box them up and donate them to one of the charity shops.

Raewyn Sharrock shows off her "give and take" stand on Koromiko Rd. Photo/Stuart Munro

May 28

Members voted overwhelming for the

to amalgamate.

The two chartered clubs decided to join forces after the idea gained traction in late March when Clubs New Zealand held its annual meeting at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Cossie Club president Nancye Thomson said it was a big move, but it was the right one.

"We desperately need them; I think it is going to be a really positive thing because we just have too many clubs in Whanganui."

RSA president of the RSA Geoff Chowles said there were few objections from his club's members. (Both clubs now run out of the Cossie Club's Ridgway St premises under the name Club Metro.

A large turnout of members showed up at the Wanganui RSA AGM yesterday morning to cast their amalgamation vote. Photo/Stuart Munro

May 29

He has been compared with Bruce McLaren, Denny Hulme and Chris Amon, and now expat Whanganui race car driver

their ranks as an equal after his induction into the MotorSport New Zealand Wall of Fame.

Bamber's mother Maureen Johnson was on hand to accept the induction for her son at Wellington's TSB Arena.

Established in 1994, the Wall of Fame is located at MotorSport House as a permanent reminder of the motoring achievements of its members, who have all made an impact on the international stage.

Bamber is the Wall's 28th inductee, having been a two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and a two-time Porsche Carrera Cup drivers' championship winner.

Bamber's induction was announced by MotorSport New Zealand president Wayne Christie and president d'Honneur Morrie Chandler. "Earl proudly carries the silver fern as part of his helmet design, a reminder to the world that he is at the vanguard of a spectacular resurgence of New Zealand motorsport," Chandler said.