Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week.

THURSDAY

WHAT: Waimarie Paddle Steamer

WHEN: 11am today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Boarding 10.30am, Hatrick Wharf

DETAILS: Two-hour cruises, adults $40 (locals), $45 (visitors), children $15. Book at Waimarie Museum, i-Site or online http://bookings.bookitsecure.com/pub/supplier.aspx?b=WHANFA

WHAT: Thoughtful Thursday screening

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St

DETAILS: Embrace - follows body image activist Taryn Brumfitt's crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing. $10 at the door or book at https://www.confluence.kiwi/store/c5/events

FRIDAY

WHAT: Regener8 - Kind-I-Garden for grown-ups

WHEN: 10am to 12pm

WHERE: Double Farley, 15 Watt St

DETAILS: A little mindfulness, an extensive paint box. Bring your inner child. Let's play. Email Deirdra@xtra.co.nz

WHAT: Stargazing

WHEN: At sundown (clear sky permitting)

WHERE: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

DETAILS: Entry is by donation (suggested charge of $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

WHAT: Rob Joass with Hamish Graham and Murray Costello

WHEN: 8.30pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Tickets $10 at the door.

SATURDAY

WHAT: Marton Market Day

WHEN: 9am to 3pm

WHERE: Broadway, Marton Town Centre

DETAILS: Over 200 stalls with entertainment, competitions and activities all day long.

WHAT: Whanganui River Markets

WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm

WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.

WHAT: Historic Walking Tours

WHEN: 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Leave from Whanganui i-Site

DETAILS: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments. $10 per person.

WHAT: Diabetes NZ, Wanganui Branch monthly meeting. Guest speaker: Dr Janet Titchener, diabetes specialist who will inspire you to take control of your own health. For everyone including family and carers

WHEN: 10am to noon

WHERE: Central Baptist Chruch, 285 Wicksteed St

DETAILS: Information or transport, phone Irene 021 622 055.

WHAT: Lyric Singers' Lift Your Voices end-of-year concert

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

DETAILS: Adults $15, children free. Inquiries to Joanna Love on 06 345 9073.

SUNDAY

WHAT: Castlecliff Sunday Market

WHEN: 11am to 3pm

WHERE: 5 Bryce St

DETAILS: Goods, produce and food.

WHAT: Twas the Month Before Christmas concert

WHEN: Doors open 1pm; music from 2pm

WHERE: Musicians Club, Drews Ave

DETAILS: Five groups of mainly older musicians play mainly older songs from the 1950s onwards - entry $10.

WHAT: Wanganui Music Society end-of-year concert featuring Annabella Stephens, Lauren Karl and Schola Sacra Choir

WHEN: 4pm

WHERE: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

DETAILS: $5 entry at the door. Finger-food tea to follow.

WHAT: Sunday Grand Jam

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Grand Hotel, St Hill St

DETAILS: Relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. Free.

MONDAY



WHAT: Grassroots Singers

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

DETAILS: We warmly welcome new singers to our choir. Ph Mary Ann 02 265 61949.

WHAT: Whanganui Film Society

WHEN: 7pm

WHERE: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum

DETAILS: Final screening for 2018. Of Horses and Men – A collection of Icelandic tales, tall and true. See nzfilmsociety.org.nz

TUESDAY

WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens

DETAILS: Tickets at Whanganui i-Site or point of departure.

WHAT: Wanganui Garden Club meeting

WHEN: 7.30pm, last Wednesday of the month

WHERE: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St

DETAILS: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities throughout the year. New members welcome. Reasonable annual subscription. Contact club secretary Yvonne 027 944 2166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

WHAT: Greyhound Racing

WHEN: From 12pm

WHERE: Hatrick Raceway

DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.

WHAT: Free one-hour tennis lessons

WHEN: From 5.45pm

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, 3 Bassett St

DETAILS: Free lessons for seniors and non club members.