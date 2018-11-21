Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week. If you have an item for this free column, email paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, November 22, to Wednesday, November 28, is noon on Monday, November 19.
THURSDAY
WHAT: Waimarie Paddle Steamer
WHEN: 11am today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Boarding 10.30am, Hatrick Wharf
DETAILS: Two-hour cruises, adults $40 (locals), $45 (visitors), children $15. Book at Waimarie Museum, i-Site or online http://bookings.bookitsecure.com/pub/supplier.aspx?b=WHANFA
WHAT: Thoughtful Thursday screening
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St
DETAILS: Embrace - follows body image activist Taryn Brumfitt's crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing. $10 at the door or book at https://www.confluence.kiwi/store/c5/events
FRIDAY
WHAT: Regener8 - Kind-I-Garden for grown-ups
WHEN: 10am to 12pm
WHERE: Double Farley, 15 Watt St
DETAILS: A little mindfulness, an extensive paint box. Bring your inner child. Let's play. Email Deirdra@xtra.co.nz
WHAT: Stargazing
WHEN: At sundown (clear sky permitting)
WHERE: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
DETAILS: Entry is by donation (suggested charge of $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
WHAT: Rob Joass with Hamish Graham and Murray Costello
WHEN: 8.30pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Tickets $10 at the door.
SATURDAY
WHAT: Marton Market Day
WHEN: 9am to 3pm
WHERE: Broadway, Marton Town Centre
DETAILS: Over 200 stalls with entertainment, competitions and activities all day long.
WHAT: Whanganui River Markets
WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm
WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.
WHAT: Historic Walking Tours
WHEN: 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Leave from Whanganui i-Site
DETAILS: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments. $10 per person.
WHAT: Diabetes NZ, Wanganui Branch monthly meeting. Guest speaker: Dr Janet Titchener, diabetes specialist who will inspire you to take control of your own health. For everyone including family and carers
WHEN: 10am to noon
WHERE: Central Baptist Chruch, 285 Wicksteed St
DETAILS: Information or transport, phone Irene 021 622 055.
WHAT: Lyric Singers' Lift Your Voices end-of-year concert
WHEN: 2pm
WHERE: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.
DETAILS: Adults $15, children free. Inquiries to Joanna Love on 06 345 9073.
SUNDAY
WHAT: Castlecliff Sunday Market
WHEN: 11am to 3pm
WHERE: 5 Bryce St
DETAILS: Goods, produce and food.
WHAT: Twas the Month Before Christmas concert
WHEN: Doors open 1pm; music from 2pm
WHERE: Musicians Club, Drews Ave
DETAILS: Five groups of mainly older musicians play mainly older songs from the 1950s onwards - entry $10.
WHAT: Wanganui Music Society end-of-year concert featuring Annabella Stephens, Lauren Karl and Schola Sacra Choir
WHEN: 4pm
WHERE: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
DETAILS: $5 entry at the door. Finger-food tea to follow.
WHAT: Sunday Grand Jam
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Grand Hotel, St Hill St
DETAILS: Relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. Free.
MONDAY
WHAT: Grassroots Singers
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach
DETAILS: We warmly welcome new singers to our choir. Ph Mary Ann 02 265 61949.
WHAT: Whanganui Film Society
WHEN: 7pm
WHERE: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum
DETAILS: Final screening for 2018. Of Horses and Men – A collection of Icelandic tales, tall and true. See nzfilmsociety.org.nz
TUESDAY
WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens
DETAILS: Tickets at Whanganui i-Site or point of departure.
WHAT: Wanganui Garden Club meeting
WHEN: 7.30pm, last Wednesday of the month
WHERE: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St
DETAILS: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities throughout the year. New members welcome. Reasonable annual subscription. Contact club secretary Yvonne 027 944 2166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY
WHAT: Greyhound Racing
WHEN: From 12pm
WHERE: Hatrick Raceway
DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.
WHAT: Free one-hour tennis lessons
WHEN: From 5.45pm
Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, 3 Bassett St
DETAILS: Free lessons for seniors and non club members.