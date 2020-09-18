Your guide to recreation and relaxation in what is hopefully the last weekend of level two.

Border, in yellow, will play Taihape in the premier club final. Photo / File

Photo / File

Picnic

Not far from Whanganui you can explore the exotic Paloma Gardens, landscaped with plants from all over the world. Bring a picnic and enjoy the natural wonders. Entry is $10 per person aged over 15. Pohutukawa Lane, Fordell.

Michael McIntyre. Photo / File

On the box

If in need of something to watch this weekend, check out Michael McIntyre's first Netflix special Michael McIntyre: Showman which landed this week. The show, part of his 'Big World Tour', was recorded over two nights in March 2020 at the London Palladium.

Queen of Storms

Book

Fans of Raymond E Feist's epic Riftwar series of fantasy novels can check out the second instalment in his new series. Queen of Storms follows King of Ashes and continues the story of undercover assassins Hatu and Hava as death and devastation visits the peaceful village they've made home.

Advertisement

Photo / File

More sport

Can Taranaki lift the Log 'o Wood in their Ranfurly Shield challenge against Canterbury? We'll know by tonight — tune in for the 4.35pm kickoff as they square off at Orangetheory Stadium. Sky Sport 1.