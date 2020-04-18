The mingling of indoor living with the outdoors, desirable features include wooden decks, patio pavers or concrete, a hard surface where for the most part you can nip outside in your socks without getting your feet dirty.

For best enjoyment such courtyard type spaces create a warm sheltered situation, where the wind cannot access.

Then if it can be achieved, creating the option for sun particularly in winter, and then the ability to have some shade in the heat of the summer months, make outdoor living the most comfortable.

The space created will reflect its owner and creator.

Sometimes this space is a sanctuary for solitude and peace, a place to curl up with a good book away from the busy world. For others indoor-outdoor flow is the creation of a space for entertaining, with room for a table, chairs, drinks and a barbecue.

Growing plants in this space close to the house is what will give it life and feelings of homeliness.

The chosen plants will set a theme and a tone for the enjoyment of the space. Planting and seeing things grow offers satisfaction and softens hard materials, creating aesthetic appeal.

Plants in pots are a strong feature of many outdoor areas. Planting in pots can add height, colour and style that will accentuate and complement the surrounding building and hard surfaces while offering a softening effect.

I recently saw an excellent specimen of a lush green acacia limelight in a tall black glazed pot complementing beautifully the brick house behind.

Choosing the right plant for the conditions will ensure success rather than sad hopefuls hanging on for life.

If the spot is hot and dry and you tend to forget to water, then choose an appropriately drought hardy plant. If the spot is out of direct sunlight, choose shade loving plants.

A warm sheltered courtyard can become home to many garden treasures if you are a keen gardener.

These micro-climates can become the perfect spot to grow tropical plants that are generally more suited to warmer climates such as bananas and tropical frangipani or it can become a spot that can be used to extend the season for edibles such as tomatoes, capsicum and chillies.

I strongly encourage the installation of home watering systems especially for courtyard gardens and pot collections.

Too often I have observed the best intentions for watering each day skip a few days in the heat of summer and the plant collapses.

A DIY home irrigation system is really easy to install yourself and for less than $100 you can get a system up and running, watering your plants. A battery powered water timer can be installed at the time or added later and will allow you to go on holiday and the garden will continue to water itself.

Here are some favourite plants for courtyard gardens:

Acer stella rossa.

Maples

A well-placed weeping maple can become a real delight in the garden. The soft texture of the foliage and the trailing habit of the branches bring about a peace and tranquillity that many desire to achieve in their garden.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons that maples are used widely in Japanese style gardens.

A feature of maples are the changing tones of the leaves as they go through the seasons. Maples are known to have some of the most spectacular autumn leaf colourings. There are many forms available. Those ideal for courtyards are the numerous 'palmatum' varieties. These are generally smaller growing with fine soft foliage. Many have a weeping growth habit. These maple types are damaged by wind and full sun so a sheltered courtyard in a shady corner makes these an ideal choice.

Hibiscus longiflora

Known for flamboyant, bold, bright flowers that love the summer heat. The flowers conjure up thoughts and feelings of a relaxing island paradise and warm sunny beaches.

Hibiscus grow well in sheltered areas of the garden throughout Whanganui. A sunny, frost-free courtyard situation is ideal. The longiflora range of hibiscus has the advantage that the flowers last for 3-4 days whereas with other types of hibiscus the blooms last one day.

The Hibiscus longiflora type therefore makes for a spectacular show as significantly more blooms are present at any one time.

Gardenia

There are a number of varieties of this delightful small growing shrub with a beautiful fragrance.

Gardenias are a treasured plant in the garden, sought after for their rich, lush, glossy green foliage which contrasts brilliantly against the cream coloured flowers. A very versatile plant but it is essential they are planted in well-draining rich soil or top quality potting mix when grown in pots.

Hibiscus longiflora.

Gardenias thrive in a position sheltered from all but the lightest of frosts.

The options are essentially endless for your own garden oasis. If you need help with plant choices, take photos of the area you want to plant up and call in and see the team at the garden centre when the store is open again.

Stay safe - have a great week.

•Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre.