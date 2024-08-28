“That was all part of the thinking when we came up with the idea - how we could maintain a healthy business way out here and not have too much of a strain on our infrastructure, which is entirely off-grid.”
Ingredients were sourced locally as much as possible, whether it was venison, beef and lamb from the station, foraged native ingredients, or “a few luxuries we bring in”, he said.
“If we found any cheesemakers or something like that down in Whanganui, that would be wonderful.
“We’ve started using some white truffle from Whanganui and we use a gin maker - Papaiti Gin - from down there too.”
Cashmore is originally from the United Kingdom but has stayed and worked at Blue Duck on and off since 2010.
He pitched the idea for a restaurant to station owner Dan Steele in 2018 after looking for locations in Auckland.
“Dan, being a King Country farmer from just outside Taumaranui, said he knew bugger all about Auckland and bugger all about restaurants,” Cashmore said.
“He’s a pretty open-minded guy though, and always thought he wanted to build a guest lodge up at the restaurant site.
“We knew it was a fairly crazy project but we ended up putting two and two together.”
He said a fourth cabin would be built in spring to expand capacity for the station’s overnight experience - “the most popular one”.
This year, The Grove, Ahi, Cocoro (Auckland), Amisfield (Queenstown) and Pacifica (Hawke’s Bay) received top marks.
Cashmore said there was a completely new menu for spring, which would evolve as the season progressed.
The Chef’s Table is open from September 13 and reservations are open through to Christmas.
