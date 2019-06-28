Australian folk singer-songwriter Nathan Power has crossed the ditch for his first New Zealand tour and will play at Whanganui's Lucky Bar this Saturday.

Power's music evokes the folk guitar of Tallest Man on Earth or the lyrics of Leonard Cohen.

While most people will be familiar with Cohen, Swedish artist Kristian Matsson who performs as Tallest Man on Earth is probably best known for his hit song There's No Leaving Now.

Power, now based in Melbourne says he had a wild childhood, growing up in Yemen, Kenya and Pakistan.

"My family had two pet baboons and a golden eagle.

"It was all very wild."

We Were Wild is the name of his debut EP which he will be promoting on his tour although he says the songs are not about animals.

"Instead, these songs use folk guitar, mandolin and cello to focus on a different kind of wildness – the kind that lives in wandering hearts caged in bad relationships and salaried desk jobs."

Power has been very active on the Australian music scene for the past two years.

His debut single Solstice released in 2017 received extensive radio play and in 2018 he carried on the momentum with over 50 shows, two national tours and slots at a slew of festivals including Marysville Jazz and Blues, Djerriwarrh Festival, Nimbin Roots Festival and Benalla's Wall to Wall Festival.

Nathan Power: Saturday, June 29, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, 8 pm. Support act is local legend Richard Little John.