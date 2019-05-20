Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News director Zaryd Wilson and reporter Liz Wylie host the show this week and are joined by the Local Focus video journalist Georgie Ormond.

Georgie covers Whanganui, Manawatu, Taranaki and Horowhenua and her work is published on the NZ Herald and Whanganui Chronicle site.

She pops in as a special guest at the end of the episode to introduce herself and discuss how it's going.

Before that we discuss Whanganui registering it's 1000th volunteer, homelessness in the city and council's housing strategy, the Koitiata volunteer fire brigade's flash new set up and Liz's story on NZ's first ever Mrs New Zealand who, 59 years on, is still living in Whanganui.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

Reporter Liz Wylie, Local Focus video journalist Georgie Ormond and news director Zaryd Wilson host this episode of the Whanganui Chronicle Podcast.

As discussed this week:

