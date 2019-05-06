Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment Gaye Batty - Project Director

Many of the practicalities around the preparations for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment are now in place as we move closer to 'breaking ground' in September.

One of these was to create a 3D scan of the building. The architects and all the specialist consultants working to complete the detailed design drawings – including structural engineering, fire, temperature control and electrical design – now have instant access to a virtual version of the gallery, true and correct to the millimetre.

The redevelopment of the historic 100-year-old Sarjeant Gallery involves earthquake strengthening the existing heritage building and construction of the new wing – Taiaroa Pataka o Taiaroa, named in honour of Sir Archie Taiaroa.

The project presents an interesting challenge to find a construction contractor with the right range of experience to manage complex earthquake strengthening of a masonry building, as well as the skills to install a high tech humidity and air conditioning system and collection storage facility.

3D scans of the original Sarjeant Gallery enable specialist work with a virtual version true to the millimetre. Photo / Supplied

When a recent call went out for expressions of interest for the main contractor for the redevelopment, we were pleased to receive a strong response from six highly competent contractors, both regional and national, keen to be part of this large-scale construction project.

The tendering process will start when the detailed design is ready, which is scheduled for the second half of 2019.

Generating a 3D scan of the Sarjeant Gallery from Sarjeant Gallery on Vimeo.