The Paper Cranes are a self-described "small folksy indie bunch of goodness" formed in Auckland and now based between Huia and Tauranga.

They will play at Lucky Bar + kitchen in Whanganui next week and will be promoting their new album Voices released this month.

Based around the talents of husband and wife duo Fraser and Naomi Browne, they say their music is influenced by Fraser's background in literature and Naomi's Japanese upbringing.

The Brownes share vocal duties and both are multi-instrumentalists playing guitar, piano, harmonica, shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute) with occasional accordion ukulele, mandolin and ocarina.

Advertisement

They are supported by Sam Kelsen (guitar and vocals), Jared Schulz (bass guitar) and Philip Upton (drums).

The band list their musical influences as the Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver, Johnny Flynn, Nick Drake, Strahan, French For Rabbits, Great North, Farah Loux, Joseph & Maia and We Stole the Sun.

Their other interests are folk music, unusual instruments, origami, wine and dressing gowns.

Voices is their second album and they released The Road Home in 2015 with a number of single and EP releases in between.

The new album delves into themes of togetherness and relationships and the way words can pull people together or separate them.

"People's words can build walls or break them down," says Fraser Browne.

"As we grow, there are competing voices throughout our lives - whether relationally, politically, in social media or the news, people fight for our attention and to convince us of their truths."

Paper Cranes: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, Saturday, February 9 at 7pm. Tickets $15 from undertheradar.co.nz

The Paper Cranes are offering a free double pass to see them play at Lucky Bar.

Just tell us where Naomi Browne grew up and send your answer to liz.wylie@whanganuichronicle.co.nz by noon on Tuesday, February 5 or post to Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St.