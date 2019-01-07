Folk musician Sofia Talvik describes herself as a "musical nomad" travelling the world as a solo performer and she is about to make her first visit to New Zealand.

The Swedish-born singer will play at Awastone in Mangaweka on Sunday, February 10.

"Greenland is to date the most remote place I've performed, but I honestly never thought I'd get to travel to the other side of the globe, to New Zealand, for a tour," says Talvik.

"I've always been fascinated by the pictures and movies I've seen from New Zealand, it looks so amazing and I'm a sucker for beautiful landscapes."

She spent 16 months touring the United States in a motor home visiting 37 states and developing a love for Americana tradition.

The tour inspired her 2015 album Big Sky Country and she hopes her New Zealand tour will inspire new songs.

"It's always an inspiration to see new places and meet new people, so maybe this will result in a few new songs down the road," she says.

Reviewers have compared her sound to artists like Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins with a Scandinavian flavour.

Tavlik's Mangaweka concert is part of the Summer Sunday Session 2019 Series happening at Awastone and the venue will be hosting a number of local and international musicians during January and February.

Bookings can be made at eventfinda or call 0800 655 747.