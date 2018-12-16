Whiskey Mama is a band of five trusty rock veterans well known to Whanganui audiences and they love to foster young talent.

Guitarist Fred Loveridge says the Rock on the River concert at Caroline's Boatshed on January 6 will give some young Whanganui bands the opportunity to share their music.

Whiskey Mama will provide the mobile stage and headline the concert hosted by Caroline Norton of Caroline's Boatshed on Somme Pde.

"There is some great young talent in Whanganui and we want to give a couple of high school bands the chance to play with roadworthy performers like ourselves,"

Ferris and In Business formed at Whanganui High School and competed in Rockquest this year.

Chester Neville (drums), Tori Whibly (guitar/vocals) and Imogen McGuire (bass) of Ferris will join the line-up at Caroline's Boatshed. Photo/Supplied

"They have some great original songs and I think a Whanganui audience will enjoy hearing them play live," says Loveridge.

Norton says she is very happy to host the event at her venue.

"I have worked with Kerry and Fred often and the suggestion came up in conversation and I love the idea.

"These young bands are our musicians of tomorrow and I think it will be a wonderful concert."

Rock on the River will open at 2pm on Sunday, January 6. The concert is free and Caroline's Boatshed Bar & Eatery will be open for meals and bar service.