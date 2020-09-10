The number of people reading the Whanganui Chronicle has increased again, new figures show.

The newspaper's average issue readership for readers aged 15 and over is now 23,000 (July 2019 to June 2020 period) - up 8000 readers versus the same survey period last year and up 3000 readers on the previous survey ending March 2020, the latest Nielsen readership survey shows.



Kim Gillespie, regional editor for the lower North Island, said it was testament to the hard work of the Chronicle team, in what had been trying times for the whole community.

"It's clear readers have turned to us at a time that trustworthy news and up-to-date information have been more important than ever."

Senior newsroom editor Zaryd Wilson said the team had done a great job.

Advertisement

"We're proud of the work we have done this year and pleased these results show that work has been supported by our readers. It is much appreciated and gives us huge confidence for the future."

Chronicle commercial leader Gené Toyne said "This is also exciting news for our local regular advertisers to see the value to utilise this platform to promote and grow their business."

Gillespie said 2020, despite its challenges, had been a time of growth for the Chronicle, and the readership boost had reflected that.

"We look forward to gaining even more readers with improvements including the new weekend lifestyle liftout and the new Monday Money section."

Other NZME newspapers also recorded significant readership increases - including The New Zealand Herald, which now has an average issue readership of 546,000 (15+). This is up 105,000 versus the previous period and up 74,000 versus a year ago.

Herald on Sunday readership is now 354,000 - up 50,000 versus the previous period and up 37,000 from a year ago.

Readership of Travel magazine, which is included in the Whanganui Chronicle and The New Zealand Herald on Tuesdays, now sits at 417,000 - up 63,000 versus the previous period and up 70,000 compared with a year ago. (Source: Nielsen CMI Q3 19 – Q2 20 AP15+)