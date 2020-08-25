So, how are you enjoying the rain and touches of thunder? I have to say that I can't recall the last time such a sustained period of mild weather has been interrupted. This week is like being doused with a bucket of cold water.

Ideally, when the weather turns you take shelter and wait for it to pass. Except, of course, if you are one of the Bell children and you are inclined to go out and enjoy the wind and rain sans raincoats. I guess it all hinges on how you view things.

How you view the economic climate can be looked at in a similar way and it's no surprise that successful people are positive no matter what the conditions are. Hence, it's quite common to find people who have lost, only to come back stronger than before.

This can extend from your micro view about your personal circumstances and your business to the local, national and international economies. All of these have an impact.

One thing that separates successful entrepreneurs from others is their ability to translate their positive attitude into an opportunity – and quickly.

I talked this week with a local businessman who is turning his many years of experience in a particular sector into successful ventures in a vertically integrated business. Another client of mine provides a service to a growing, cutting-edge sector. These examples are proof positive that local businesses can operate at a high level and deliver significant value while negotiating the challenges brought by policy decisions to manage a microscopic pathogen.

Russell Bell

Another project that I am progressing is looking at Whanganui and its surrounds in terms of new opportunities – even to the point of talking to people who are looking to bring business to the region, impressed by what we have in terms of infrastructure and community. So, in spite of the current lockdowns, there are still some green shoots out there.

But I think the biggest thing we have going for us, that I have seen in action more recently, is a determination to "get on with it". I sent an email to a business owner yesterday making the point that I found the person "inspirational" from the point of view of their ability to manage setbacks and keep going. In fact, I could say that about pretty much everyone I am dealing with at the moment - and for the last five months.

I have another client on the verge of building something quite unique and a needed service in this town, who suffered an accident a week or so ago. If she applies the same determination to her recovery as she has to her business in lockdown she will be back in no time! Get well very soon.

But we don't do enough of telling people (in business and in general) how much we appreciate them and their business. So, as a call to whoever may read this article or to start a verbal form of "paying it forward", I'd ask you to tell the local businesses you frequent and their staff how much you appreciate them and their contribution to the community.

Who knows, it may just be the thing they need to get through the coming rainy days.