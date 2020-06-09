BUSINESS ZEN

Much has been made over the past few days of the team of five million and the, so far, positive steps in controlling Covid-19.

Last week I highlighted that the impact of the virus and its mitigation tactics impact unevenly throughout the economy and community.

While the news of moving to level 1 is good, the real challenge for policy makers is only just beginning – recovery of the economy while continuing to suppress the virus.

I apologise to those looking to me for high fives and celebrations for where we are at, social media is full of them as I write, but I remain cautious.

Because it seems to me that this could be like celebrating victory in World War II after the Battle of Britain – noting that WWII went well beyond late 1940 and as far as 1945.

And, most likely, to get the economy "largely back" (in the words of the Prime Minister) we are very much not there yet, much more needs to be done and it starts here at home.

The tourism and hospitality sectors have been particularly hard hit and need support.

The recent level 1 announcement will be welcomed here and it is appropriate that we get out and support these industries.

It is pleasing to see that, for the most part, many of the businesses which were open and trading before the end of March are out there doing business again in their market place.

It is even more exciting to see new and renewed favourites readying themselves for level 1 trading.

I visited the revamped Lucky Bar on Monday and am excited for their refurbishment and their plans for the future.

Many, like me, will know it as a venue for aspiring and established musicians and I'm excited that this is part of their business model going forward.

This is particularly of note for our eclectic covers band, Vinyl, as we ready ourselves for a gig as soon as possible.

Rangiora Street Citadel Cafe - definitely worth your patronage. Photo / File

Clearly the time in levels 4 through 2 has been spent investing in refurbishing the premises and there is more to come – the whole place looks great!

And it is still a real pleasure to visit some of our old favourite haunts.

A weekend dinner at the Japanese Wa in Victoria Court was an outstanding experience as always.

We will also get ourselves out to the Citadel, who continue to be a mainstay of the Castlecliff community.

I also understand from their Facebook page that Mint and Frank Bar are in hiring mode.

Over the past few days I have been chatting with the owners of cafes and I am hearing of encouraging signs after a period of low activity due to lockdown.

It will be great to see the hospitality sector in town get back its momentum, but we need to remember that the current patronage and positivity must not simply be an enthusiastic peak – it needs to be sustained.

Let's remember that, for this financial year, many businesses were held back on the starting line and for them to survive and thrive we need to be making a long-term commitment to visiting and buying from them.

Finally we should seek out, book and experience local tourist attractions.

Back in the 70s there was that ad "don't leave town till you've seen the country" and it is appropriate that we apply that now.

There are many operators who rely on overseas tourists and most notably a major feature of level 1 is a closed border with strict entry controls.

Hopefully, level 1 becomes level zero sooner rather than later but in the absence of that there is much to experience right on our doorstep.

So, like the call to unite behind a war effort, it is time to unite behind (and support) our tourism and hospitality businesses!