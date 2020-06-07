Whanganui & Partners are hosting a series of online meetings for local business owners to provide input and ideas for a business-led recovery in Whanganui.

The sessions will be held this Thursday and Friday (June 11-12) and will build on initial discussions already held with senior business leaders in the community, as well as with member organisations such as Te Manu Atutu, Chamber of Commerce and Mainstreet.

Whanganui & Partners business growth adviser Tim Easton will lead the sessions.

"We believe that Whanganui is positioned to emerge from this downturn more resilient than ever but, to achieve this, we need a plan in place designed by our businesses to address their needs. These sessions will be important in developing that," Easton said.

"The engagement process is the way for every business owner to have their say, and we welcome everyone to attend. The development of the plan will involve regular engagement with these groups."

One-hour sessions will be held for all businesses at 10am and 5.30pm on Thursday followed by a session dedicated to professional services the following day.