Mainstreet Whanganui is urging the community to support local businesses to reinvigorate the economy.

Mainstreet kept the CBD clean and tidy throughout the level 4 lockdown and, now that alert level 3 is in effect, general manager Des Warahi said he and his office team were keen to help central businesses "as much as we can".

"I've been really impressed with how they've adapted to reopening," Warahi said.

"There's nothing like George's fish and chips, and it's great to see them doing huge business.

"I've tried waiting in the line for a feed but didn't have the time, so I had to settle for a can of baked beans I found in the cupboard in the office instead."

A small Mainstreet cleaning team had continued to work in small groups for three days a week through the last month of lockdown, Warahi said.

"We've made sure we've followed all the protocols because we need to keep ourselves, as well as the public, as safe as possible.

"I was out doing the rubbish bins in the early hours of the morning, and I'm a bit of an office boy, so I ended up getting some blisters.

"We usually have staff operating at 1am, 3am, and 5.30am, and we're keen to get all our people back to work when it's safe to do so."

Warahi said the Mainstreet Whanganui website had started a page called Aroha Local, which listed local businesses from all sectors, their availability and how to order their products.

"The big thing for us is supporting all these places, online and in person as safely as possible.

"I encourage those central businesses who have been able to reopen to send us their information so we can get it on our website and out there for people to see."

Mainstreet board chairman Mark Simmonds said the relaunched website was made possible "with the incredible resources and skills we have throughout our Mainstreet organisation".

"It offers a more comprehensive overview for each individual business, ways to support those businesses who still cannot trade, and it will be a source of information for our members if they need extra support.

"With this campaign spanning six months, the intention is to go from local to national with our message, to ensure that the Whanganui economy reinvigorates to pre Covid-19 levels, as soon as possible."

Restaurants and hairdressers especially would be "really hurting" at the moment, Warahi said.

"We can't forget about those places that won't be open until level 1 or 2, because they're going through a really hard time at the moment.

"Buying haircuts in advance, for example, is one thing that could really help."

Warahi said Mainstreet Whanganui being able to co-ordinate with Whanganui & Partners, Te Manu Atatu and the Chamber of Commerce early on had been "brilliant".

"We don't have expertise in helping people build websites, for instance, but we've been able to steer our businesses towards places like Whanganui & Partners, who are experts in HR and have been doing some magic stuff.

"I think the Prime Minister and Ashley Bloomfield have set the environment about how we should be tackling this [Covid-19], by talking about working together and keeping the dialogue up."

Ten $50 vouchers are being offered through Mainstreet Whanganui's Facebook page, Warahi said, to be spent at any businesses that are listed on the Aroha Local page.

"There's a real 'look after each other' feeling here in Whanganui at the moment, and we can't be complacent.

"I'm really proud of all the people who have reopened in such a safe way."

Visit the Aroha Local webpage.