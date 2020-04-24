Whanganui retailers are preparing the best they can to have systems up and running in time as New Zealand drops to alert level 3 on Tuesday.

The level 3 announcement means that from Tuesday not only essential industries but all businesses deemed capable of operating "safely" will be permitted to do so.

Local retailers have spent the lockdown planning for what level 3 would look like and how to make their businesses operational without contact.

The Flower Room owner Nicola McMullen says she can't wait to get back into business after a stressful four weeks.

Advertisement

"Looking at situations across the world it was pretty scary and it's awesome that hasn't happened in New Zealand.

"From a financial view, it's pretty tough. While the Government subsidy has taken a lot of pressure off employers and given us one less thing to worry about, it really doesn't pay all the bills and overheads you have."

The Flower Room will be taking orders over the phone and via email, with contactless delivery also available.

McMullen said they are working on a way to do a click and collect service while following the Government's guidelines.

She said her business has spent the past four weeks improving its online presence and solidifying financial plans in preparation for alert level 3 and beyond.

"It's been quite good actually. Some of the things you put on hold and you think 'I'll get round to that'. Now, it's like I really need to get my butt into gear and get that organised."

Gareth Carter, of Springvale Garden Centre, said they have been working frantically to have their website fully up and running for next Tuesday.

"We were looking to have everything uploaded in the next 18 months, so we are working hard to get as much as we can online for next week."

Advertisement

Springvale Garden Centre owner Gareth Carter said his store is in a great spot as they prepare for level 3. Photo / Supplied

Customers can order on the website or over the phone, and pick up their order from the store's carpark.

"Customers will remain in their vehicles and the staff will load up their order."

They will offer delivery, but customers are encouraged to pick up if possible.

Carter said the interest in the store reopening has been "phenomenal" on Facebook and email, and he couldn't wait to tend to people's needs.

As well as preparing online systems, the team has spent the past four weeks brushing up on plant identification, types of weeds and diseases.

"Time hasn't been wasted. We are really well placed to move forward."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store owner Cath Cheatley said the past week has been spent getting stock in and processes ready for Tuesday.

"We are fully operational, just the doors won't be open."

Having a strong online presence before the lockdown has Cheatley encouraged with how business will be during alert level 3.

Cath Cheatley of Velo Ronny's has been setting up processes so they can get back in business from Tuesday. Photo / File

With most of their products online, customers can click and collect their orders or phone the store for assistance.

They will have two full-time mechanics operating in separate workshops for any bike repairs, with pick-ups and deliveries also available to those who can't get to the store.

"For us, we know how important bikes are for people at the moment. It's their go-to to get out and about with family and kids. We have done everything we possibly can to make our staff safe and our customers safe."

Paiges Book Gallery owner Lesley Stead said the past four weeks have been incredibly stressful.

"We have a very strong link with our regulars and love communicating with people in Whanganui who enjoy reading books, and we would like to offer them the best possible service we can under level 3."

They will be taking messages and orders via text, phone, email and on their website. Free delivery will be available around Whanganui via bike or vehicle, as well as delivery for those outside the town.

Stead didn't want to predict what a possible extension of alert level 4 would have meant for her business.

"We have been working on the business a great deal during this time. Working out how we can survive. That's what it's all about, it is about survival. We don't know how long this emergency is going to be in place.

"It is exceedingly tough for all retail stores. My heart goes out to all of them."

Stead said they are determined to get through this rough stretch.

"No doubt about it, it is tough. Selling books at the best of times, you've got to have an incredible commitment to your trade to survive at the very best of times, and then you get something like this, it's unreal."

Stead urged people to support local businesses as best they can.

"Let's stick together, let's be positive. Let's believe we can do this. I think we have to be positive rather than defeatist."

‌