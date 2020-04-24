Whanganui food businesses are preparing to reopen their doors when the Covid-19 alert level drops from 4 to 3 on Tuesday.

Contactless delivery and pick-up will be permitted, and some establishments in Whanganui will be providing food and beverages using these methods.

Shontelle and Richard Faavesi took over George's Fisheries in January. Shontelle Faavesi said they were planning on offering takeaways on Tuesday, but would leave their dining room closed "for obvious reasons".

George's Fisheries owners Shontelle and Richard Faavesi. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"On our takeaway side everything is contactless, and eftpos transactions will be done at the front door," Faavesi said.

"I've made sure we've followed the protocols put out there.

"All our staff will keep a 1m distance, and we won't allow any customers into the actual shop.

"We'll have one staff member in the back, one in the middle and one at the front."

Faavesi said George's reopening on Tuesday would allow them a chance to "claw back some of our debts".

"I feel for a lot of the smaller businesses around here, and it's very sad that maybe some of them won't make it.

"Our suppliers, like Stevo's [Distributors], have been very understanding through this time, and they've put payment arrangements in place so we can still get stock from them and they can still get paid."

Businesses and suppliers in Whanganui seemed to be on the same page, Faavesi said.

"We previously ran a business in Auckland and I don't think we would have had the same support as we've had here in Whanganui, so we feel really lucky in that regard."

While not offering anything from their food menu, The Villa Coffee House on Liverpool St would be selling coffee next week, owner Zina Hurst said.

"A lot of our customers feel like family, so it will be great to see them again, from a safe distance of course.

"Cohen's Business Centre were really good with setting up a payWave for us, so we're ready to jump in the deep end I suppose, just like everyone else."

The Villa Coffee House owners Ross Hurst (left) and Zina Hurst (right) with employee Rachael Knuth. Photo / Supplied

Hurst said The Villa hadn't planned on opening until at least level 2, but as they were already cleaning and painting the shop during the lockdown, they decided to give it a go.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Paul Harris, who operates The Village Snob coffee cart, said he would remain closed for a further two weeks.

"I've got two sons at home, I really don't want to put them at any undue risk," Harris said.

"It's really the family aspect that's keeping me from reopening.

Harris said he completely understood the need for other businesses to resume trading next week, but he was in a position to see where things are at in two weeks.

"You've got to play the long game, I think.

"That being said, I'm pretty keen to get some local food delivered in the next little while, and that'll be a welcome change on the dining table at my house."

People could make "a reasonable coffee" at home, Harris said, and the social aspect of his cart would still be missing if he was to reopen on Tuesday.

"It won't be 'normal' next week, and it definitely shouldn't be.

"I'm looking at May 11 to reopen, and that'll give me a little more leeway in assessing the situation."

Maree Baggott, owner of Kool's Chicken on Victoria Ave. Photo / Supplied

Kool's Chicken on Victoria Ave will reopen on Tuesday, and owner Maree Baggott said her team had "reshuffled" the shop in preparation.

"We'll have perspex in place, along with hand sanitiser, our eftpos machine will be at the entrance, and my staff will have PPE [personal protective equipment] gear and face masks.

"We've got eight team members so to get them back working again will be great, even if our hours are reduced."

Baggott said there were bound to be "a few cowboys out there", but hoped that all businesses would adhere to the rules and restrictions of alert level 3.

"The last thing we need is another lockdown, and people have got to be so vigilant, even if things are starting to open up again.

"We'll be doing deliveries, so it's important that those customers maintain a 2m distance and our staff in the shop maintain a 1m distance at all times."

Whanganui could get back on its feet, Baggott said.

"If everyone out there has the same approach to safety and don't cut corners along the way, I think we'll be okay."

Jonathon Sykes, of economic development agency Whanganui and Partners, said he hoped to see a lot of local businesses opening under alert level 3.

"Consumer spending in the Whanganui region hasn't dropped as much as other places in New Zealand during this period, and that's definitely a positive sign," Sykes said.

"Level 3 certainly doesn't mean a return to normality by any means, but we've got a chance to slowly move out of this."

Sykes said any business owners with queries about setting up for level 3 trading should get in touch.

"Whanganui and Partners, as a council-driven initiative, is here to help.

"We also want to remind our community to get in behind these businesses and buy local whenever they can."