The Cobham Bridge, Kaitoke Prison, Whanganui City College tower block and the "criss-cross" building in central Whanganui all have something in common.

They're among some of the most recognised local projects involving a company that's been around for 150 years.

That company was originally the Public Works Department then evolved into Ministry of Works, Works Consultancy Services, Opus, WSP Opus, and now WSP.

WSP's Whanganui business manager Jenny Harrison said the Whanganui office, along with the rest of WSP, is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the company in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"In Whanganui the shape of our business has changed over the years reflecting the projects we have been working on and the clients we have worked for," Harrison said.

"We currently have 28 staff in Whanganui delivering to a range of clients including local authorities, government agencies and private clients."

WSP's Whanganui team celebrating the company's 150 years. Photo / Supplied

WSP is involved in property and buildings, transport, water, environment, energy and research services.

There was previously an architectural team in Whanganui and the company's work over the years has involved some well-known projects.

They include the Terrace Building (commonly known as the criss-cross building) on the corner of Wicksteed and Watt streets, SH3 Cobham Bridge (motorway bridge), Kaitoke Prison, Whanganui City College tower block, WSP's current premises on the corner of St Hill and Ingestre streets, SH3 Goat Valley, SH1 Hihitahi realignment and SH1 Mangaweka Deviation.

It also contributed to Whanganui's wastewater separation project and repair of the Whanganui riverbank at Shakespeare Cliff and more recently by the Red Lion.

WSP is currently responsible for the inspection and maintenance programme for all state highway structures throughout Taranaki and Manawatu-Whanganui, Harrison said.

WSP Whanganui staff picked up rubbish from Castlecliff Beach and Domain as part of their annual community day. Photo / Supplied

The company has an eye to the future and has introduced an annual community day.

"[This] will provide all employees with one day per year to go and use our skills to support our communities on a voluntary basis," Harrison said.

"We kicked this off last week by carrying out a very successful beach/domain clean up at Castlecliff Beach. This is part of our commitment to 'creating what matters for future generations'."