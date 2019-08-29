Waverley-based business owner Todd Cowan found himself in top company at an electrical industry awards ceremony.

Cowan's business Summit Electrical won the Emerging Business category at the Master Electricians Excellence Awards on August 16.

Cowan started the business six years ago as a sole operator. He now has a team of 14, with electricians based in Whanganui, Waverley and Taihape. The company's head office is in Waverley where Cowan lives.

The business services the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets.

Cowan said he hadn't won a national award before.

"I was surprised but it's good to get some recognition. It was judged by a panel on different areas of business - business structure, growth and development, staff management, customer service, and health and safety."

Cowan collected the award at a ceremony in Auckland.

"Winning the national award came as a surprise," he said.

"I feel the award is a true reflection of the awesome group of people we have working together as a team. We are also fortunate to have some very loyal and supportive clients.

"It was good experience and a good opportunity to meet some major players in the electrical industry in New Zealand."

The biennial awards aim to identify and recognise excellence within the electrical contracting industry.