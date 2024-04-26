Waikato Rugby chief executive Carl Moon (left) with outgoing board director Steve Shale. Photo / Waikato Rugby

Waikato Rugby welcomed Blair Currie and Chris Steffert as its new board directors.

They replace outgoing directors Steve Shale and Rena Schuster.

Currie is the managing director of BCD Group Limited, where his day-to-day role can vary from company management, mentoring, client liaison and strategic planning.

He takes the position left vacant by Shale, who stood down part way through his current term to focus on senior club rugby coaching following an 11-year commitment to the Waikato Rugby Board, including two as chairman.

Steffert is the managing director at Steffert Property. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the property sector.

He was nominated by Morrinsville Rugby and Sports Club, where he follows his passion for grassroots sports, currently working on the club committee.

Waikato Rugby chief executive Carl Moon thanked Shale and Schuster for their contributions to Waikato Rugby over the past few years.

“Both men have added a great deal of advocacy and expertise to the direction of Waikato Rugby, and we thank them for their service,” Moon said.

“Both Blair and Chris bring a very strong background in club rugby leadership and administration, as well as a significant playing history at their respective clubs.

“On top of this, both bring strong business acumen, broad and strategic thinking, strong advocacy for the club game, and articulate themselves really clearly.

“They have joined a very functional board that has developed a reputation for challenging the norm and providing genuine clarity of purpose on behalf of our stakeholders”.

At the first board meeting following the AGM, Diane Hallifax and Howie King were re-elected as chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively for another year.

“I am honoured to be re-elected as board chair of Waikato Rugby and to have the continued support of the board,” Hallifax said.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Chris and Blair to our team. I am looking forward to working closely with them both to deliver on our strategy.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Hogan ends her term as an emerging director, with a replacement being sought now.

“Sarah Hogan added a great perspective to discussions and decision-making as an emerging leader in the rugby community,” Moon said.