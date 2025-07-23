However, it was revealed this week that it is unknown what weight classes will be held at Games, but historically, they haven’t hosted female fights over 75kg.
This means it is unknown whether Trotter will be part of the selection since she is in the 80kg (Light Heavyweight) category.
Asma Nabizadeh, also of Nabby’s Boxing Gym, is another boxer who won gold - her first - at the Golden Gloves competition.
She defeated Queensland Novice Champ Leianna Nepe Fuamatu in the quarter-finals, Sienna Carroll in the semi-finals, and Annabelle Gatti in the finals.
Through unusual circumstances, Hira Pulham, of Nabby’s Boxing Gym, also walked away with a gold medal.
Due to an admin error, he was put in the wrong fight division, forcing him to withdraw.
Instead, Pulham ended up being matched against a Fijian boxer who didn’t show when the fight was supposed to happen, giving him the win by walkover.
The two boxers from Ace Fighters in Putāruru, under coach Nigel Elliott, walked away with silver medals.
Saskia Elliott won her semi-final fight, which was described as a war, against Niharika Gonella, with Elliott winning the close fight by split decision.
However, Elliott came off a bit flat in the finals, losing to Sahara Dempsey.
Lleyton Jones had a very close fight against CeeJay Hill from Matiere, New Zealand.
Riley Philburn, of Nabby’s Boxing Gym, reached the finals in the competition, but lost, winning silver.
Zen Parker, also of Nabby’s Boxing Gym, reached the semi-finals but will be returning home with a bronze.
Connor Campbell, of Nukis Boxing Gym in Taupō, also walked away with a bronze after some tough battles.
He fought Fijian boxer Mitieli Navuasese, who is coached by Olympic trainer Cameron Todd, however, Campbell lost in the semi-finals against Ratu Dakai Rarasea.
Meanwhile, Caruso Nedia Ford, of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ, took on Jaspaa Stowers in a close contest - Stowers won the fight on points.
Tangaroa Dread, of Nabby’s Boxing Gym, wasn’t able to compete in Golden Gloves, so he got to fight in two non-championship fights, coming away with one win, one loss.
The next big competition is the NZ National Amateur Boxing Championships, from September 23-27 in Porirua.
Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.