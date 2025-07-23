Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikato boxer Greer Hall eyes up Commonwealth Games 2026 after fight in Australia

By Benjamin Watt
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Greer Hall, of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ under Cairo George, was among the gold medal winners at the recent Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament.

Greer Hall, of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ under Cairo George, was among the gold medal winners at the recent Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikato boxers who fought in the Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament have come home with a big medal haul.

Of 11 fighters, four won gold, three won silver and two won bronze.

Greer Hall, of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ under Cairo George, was among the gold medal winners

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save