Greer Hall, of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ under Cairo George, was among the gold medal winners at the recent Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament.

Waikato boxer Greer Hall eyes up Commonwealth Games 2026 after fight in Australia

Waikato boxers who fought in the Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament have come home with a big medal haul.

Of 11 fighters, four won gold, three won silver and two won bronze.

Greer Hall, of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ under Cairo George, was among the gold medal winners and is hoping to be selected for the New Zealand Boxing team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Hall beat Queensland Novice Champion Emily Collins in the semi-finals and Skye Wienert in the finals.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Trotter, of Nabby’s Boxing Gym in Hamilton, also won her bout and should be in contention for the Commonwealth Games.