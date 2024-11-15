Members of the Vanuatu football team with coach Juliano Schmeling (in blue).

Vanuatu’s team to play the All Whites in Hamilton is almost all based in the islands — but coach Juliano Schmeling knows plenty about New Zealand football.

Schmeling has previously coached in New Plymouth and Palmerston North and was lured to Vanuatu as national coach in the middle of the year.

His contract is for the World Cup qualifying rounds, but it could be extended.

Speaking to the Waikato Herald before the match, Schmeling said his squad was “well prepared” for the clash against the All Whites.

New Zealand is favoured to progress from the pool and win a place in the expanded 2026 World Cup finals in North America.