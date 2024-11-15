The Oceania qualifying series started with 11 Pacific nations — there are now eight left — and will culminate in semifinals and a final in New Zealand next March.
Brazilian-born Schmeling came to New Zealand in 2011 with a project to develop futsal — a hardcourt five-aside version of the game — but was lured away to coach in the Pacific Islands.
He subsequently coached the Solomon Islands and New Caledonia at international level and spent 10 years delivering courses and building relationships in the Islands.
His new team has already notched up a victory in Group B of the qualifiers, beating Samoa 4-1 in Vanuatu last month, a day after New Zealand beat Tahiti 3-0.
New Caledonia, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea make up the other group.
The Hamilton match will be the third Schmeling has overseen against New Zealand. New Zealand won 4-0 and 3-0 in Oceania Nations Cup fixtures in June.
Football is a popular sport in Vanuatu and having worked with the national team, Schmeling saw the potential for players to step up to a higher level.
He likens the enthusiasm of players in Vanuatu, where he now lives, with young players in his home country.
