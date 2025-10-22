“For me, it has been a week of highs and lows.”
He said the race the day prior had not gone the way he wanted, so for the final day he “took expectation out of the race” and instead went out to enjoy the race.
“I rode a good strong race and had a good sprint at the end. And I get to wear the rainbow jersey for another year.”
It was a successful event for the Cycling New Zealand team of four with Rotorua’s Siobhan Terry claiming bronze in the C5 category for her third medal this week and Emma Foy and Jessie Hodges finishing fifth in the sprint ride-off.
Waikato athlete Nicole Murray, of Ngāhinapōuri, also claimed a medal on Monday with a bronze in the C5 10,000m.
She rode down the attempted breaks and was strong in the spring to finish on the podium for her fourth medal of the week.
Cycling New Zealand Para-cycling head coach Brendon Cameron said it had been “a good four days” of competition.
“[We] altered our training, and raced at local able-bodied races at club and provincial level and worked more on our tactical and technical things.
“The best takeaway from the four days here has been all the individual efforts timewise. Every athlete here had PBs – and most of them have been in the programme for a few years, so the results are really encouraging.”