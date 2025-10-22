Cambridge's Devon Briggs (centre) won gold at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships. He came ahead of Finlay Graham (left) from Great Britain and Eduardo Santas Asensio (right) of Spain. Photo / Simon Wilkinson

Cambridge rider Devon Briggs, 21, has won gold on the final day of the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships.

It is the second successive world championship track title for Briggs after success at the same velodrome last year, and a boost in his return to the sport after injury thwarted his Paralympic hopes in Paris.

Briggs sat in the pack for much of the 10km race, helping to close down attacks and biding his time, until he unleashed his sprint on the final lap for an impressive victory.

He beat Finlay Graham, of the UK, who came in second, and Eduardo Santas Asensio, of Spain, who placed third.

“Overall, it has been an amazing week,” Briggs said.