The final cut was staged over 20 intense weeks where the teamwork between the two shone through: It was 100% attention from Brine with 100% compliance and effort from Miller.

Miller was the first athlete to take the stage so it was no surprise that she was greeted with a roaring applause from the crowd.

The Trainstation team said Miller looked her “absolute best” and conducted herself “like the seasoned professional she has become”.

“There wasn’t a dry eye amongst the New Zealand team as we all knew how much she had put in, and she made us all so, so proud,” Smith said.

New Zealand team members at the 2024 WFF Las Vegas USA Universe Championships, staged at Conrad Las Vegas.

It was a great outing overall for the New Zealand team with Tony Ligaliga, of Auckland winning his second Mr Universe title, followed by Te Awamutu show winner Phil Kuklinski winning his second Mr Universe title in the over-60s category.

Kieran Genge, of Hastings, was also in fine form, winning his category to claim a Mr Universe title.

Other Trainstation athletes included Kaitlyn Thibodeau, who won two classes in her debut year, and reigning Miss New Zealand Natalie Tonks, who won a New Zealand title in her category.

Team Trainstation said they would like to thank the Te Awamutu community for its support.

“It’s really unlike any other, anywhere, and enables us to do what we do,” Smith said.

“The 2025 year is in the planning phase already.”