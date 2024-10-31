Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport

Trainstation Gym’s Justine Miller impresses at Mr and Mrs Universe comp in Las Vegas

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Trainstation Te Awamutu's Justine Miller placed second at the 2024 WFF Las Vegas USA Universe Championships staged at Conrad Las Vegas.

Trainstation Te Awamutu's Justine Miller placed second at the 2024 WFF Las Vegas USA Universe Championships staged at Conrad Las Vegas.

Bodybuilder Justine Miller, of Trainstation Gym Te Awamutu, impressed at the Mrs Universe competition in Las Vegas with a second place.

Miller was one of 15 athletes representing New Zealand at the WFF Las Vegas USA Universe Championships 2024.

Her partner Mike Smith, also from Trainstation, was a travelling WFFNZ official alongside another four New Zealand officials and athletes from 42 countries.

It was Miller’s sixth international bodybuilding competition and she had her eyes set on the Mrs Universe title since returning from a Japan show a year ago where she won her category.

She credits her coach Amber Brine from New Plymouth, with her success.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The final cut was staged over 20 intense weeks where the teamwork between the two shone through: It was 100% attention from Brine with 100% compliance and effort from Miller.

Miller was the first athlete to take the stage so it was no surprise that she was greeted with a roaring applause from the crowd.

The Trainstation team said Miller looked her “absolute best” and conducted herself “like the seasoned professional she has become”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There wasn’t a dry eye amongst the New Zealand team as we all knew how much she had put in, and she made us all so, so proud,” Smith said.

New Zealand team members at the 2024 WFF Las Vegas USA Universe Championships, staged at Conrad Las Vegas.
New Zealand team members at the 2024 WFF Las Vegas USA Universe Championships, staged at Conrad Las Vegas.

It was a great outing overall for the New Zealand team with Tony Ligaliga, of Auckland winning his second Mr Universe title, followed by Te Awamutu show winner Phil Kuklinski winning his second Mr Universe title in the over-60s category.

Kieran Genge, of Hastings, was also in fine form, winning his category to claim a Mr Universe title.

Other Trainstation athletes included Kaitlyn Thibodeau, who won two classes in her debut year, and reigning Miss New Zealand Natalie Tonks, who won a New Zealand title in her category.

Team Trainstation said they would like to thank the Te Awamutu community for its support.

“It’s really unlike any other, anywhere, and enables us to do what we do,” Smith said.

“The 2025 year is in the planning phase already.”

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport