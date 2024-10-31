“There wasn’t a dry eye amongst the New Zealand team as we all knew how much she had put in, and she made us all so, so proud,” Smith said.
It was a great outing overall for the New Zealand team with Tony Ligaliga, of Auckland winning his second Mr Universe title, followed by Te Awamutu show winner Phil Kuklinski winning his second Mr Universe title in the over-60s category.
Kieran Genge, of Hastings, was also in fine form, winning his category to claim a Mr Universe title.
Other Trainstation athletes included Kaitlyn Thibodeau, who won two classes in her debut year, and reigning Miss New Zealand Natalie Tonks, who won a New Zealand title in her category.
Team Trainstation said they would like to thank the Te Awamutu community for its support.
“It’s really unlike any other, anywhere, and enables us to do what we do,” Smith said.