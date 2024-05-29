Taupō Squash holds weekly club nights but also welcomes casual players.

Taupō Squash’s headquarters on AC Baths Ave is an instantly recognisable building that not many locals have set foot in, but the club is hoping to change that with an upcoming open evening.

The squash club has a small but mighty current membership, from nationally ranked players to casuals, and also has a thriving juniors programme.

However, they’re looking to attract former players or those who have never picked up a racket at the open event on June 7.

Board member Stu Beard said it was a great opportunity for people to pop in and see what the club is all about.

“It’s just a ‘give it a go’ night, so non-members are encouraged to come along and have a bit of a hit, meet the members and the bar will be open.

“We’re inviting people to come in with our club members here ... to find out how to play and give them a few pointers.”

Taupō Squash Club has sessions for juniors from 4 to 16 years old.

No equipment or experience was necessary, he said, it was just an opportunity to try something new.

“There’ll be rackets and balls and equipment for everyone to use.

“If you have played squash or were a past member of the club, then come along and have a look.”

If people who came along wanted to get involved, there were plenty of ways to do so, said Beard, including affordable memberships and pay-as-you-play options.

“It’s an inclusive sport, no matter your ability or your age.”

The open evening was among the club’s efforts to build a sustainable future in a tough landscape, said club president Vicki Beker.

With many families feeling financial and time pressures, sports membership might be put in the ‘too hard’ basket.

However, there were many advantages to getting involved with squash.

“It’s a family-friendly environment, it’s safe as the kids are inside.

“We can do lots of cross-training in our spaces.

“When it is cold in Taupō, this is a great place to come and train.”

It was also a very social space, said Beker.

“[It’s] unlike gyms, where you don’t tend to talk and interact with other people.

“You do make lifetime friends.

“For me, it’s a really nice place to come to mingle - everybody kind of looks after each other.”

The club is diversifying in other ways, including hosting events like the upcoming squash North Island Junior Championships.

Beker said they also hope to connect with other clubs and groups who might want to make use of their bar, kitchen, courts and tech systems for fundraisers and events.

“A lot of people don’t have anywhere to operate from and we have a big space that is underutilised.

“We’re trying to work on a collaborative spaces model.

“We’re trying to think long-term because it needs to happen.”

The Details

What: Taupō Squash Have a Go evening

When: Friday, June 7 from 5.30pm

Where: 19 AC Baths Ave, Taupō

Who: All welcome, adults and children

Cost: Free

For more information, go to tauposquash.co.nz.

