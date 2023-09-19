Taupō sports club results

Find out what Taupō's sports clubs have been up to this week.

Find out what Taupō's sports clubs have been up to this week.

Vet women’s golf

28 women found the playing conditions very challenging due to a strong, cold southwesterly wind blowing.

Oh, the joys of spring.

The competition of the day was a Stableford and the winner, with an impressive 39 points, was Colleen Wade.

In second place with 37 points was Jenny Cory.

Lynne Bowden took out third place with 36 points, and Pam Upchurch took the fourth spot with 35 points on countback from Marlene Nitschke, also with 35.

These prize-winners all had money credited to their loyalty accounts.

Yvonne Raureti Carson was awarded a voucher from Liquorland for her shot on to the 16th green, and Lynne Bowden took a Cafe Baku voucher for her shot on to the 17th.

Val Stone sunk the longest putt on the 18th hole for a Tremains’ Real Estate red towel.

Val Stone certainly had a lucky day as she was one of the raffle prize-winners, and the other winner was Anne Shearer.

Weekend ladies’ golf

Saturday had perfect weather for golf.

The hotly contested midweek ladies v weekend ladies trophy was up for grabs on our picturesque Tauhara course.

The Tuesday ladies squeaked in and won by 1.7 shots!

Colleen Wade had a blinder, winning both the Stableford (41 points) and nett (67) competitions, with hot runner-up Elaine Johnston on 39 Stabies and nett 69.

Anna Reece and Fran Svenson won the ‘hidden holes’ competition.

Janine Mc Cauley and Judy Daniell, both handy with their putters, birdied the 16th hole.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from M21 Meats, our lucky winners will be zooming down to Spa Gate and treating themselves to quality meat, just in time for this beautiful barbecue weather.

Next week, there’ll be a nett/player of the month event on Centennial. All ladies are welcome.

Tūrangi vets’ golf

It was pretty dull, damp day in Tūrangi on September 5, but some keen players came out to play a Stableford.

Josh Scotwell came first with 18 points, followed by Paul Clark with 17 on a countback from Dave Hawke and Tom Rihai.

Julie McKendry topped the next group with 15 points.

September 12 saw the third round of the Ambrose.

Anne Duncan and Kevin Craig came first with a great score of 31.75.

Diana Pye and Kevin Giles followed with 35.5; third were Suzanne Laird and John Solly with 34.75, and Sue Carter and Pat Hibbs came fourth on 35.

Round three of the annual foursomes will be held on September 26.

Taupō vets’ golf

A fine morning, although with a strong southerly wind, kept the 44 starters wrapped up on the day of the competition.

We welcomed two new members; Denis Robertson, who has moved from Taihape, and Graeme Duffy, along with a returning visitor, David Morrison from Fielding.

Today’s competition was a Stableford round on the Tauraha course.

Three senior vets played nine holes, including Martin Bull, who has now recovered from his injury.

Again, David Mayne was the winner with 15 points.

Top dogs - there is no nice way of putting this, but Rob Gallien and Wynn Nation were bulldozed by Tim Haigh and David Elliot.

Tim and David, looking for a chicken, will be playing Warwick Prosser and Barry Hickling,

The best gross score in the seniors was Bruce Wilson’s 78, and in the juniors, maintaining his current good form, John Gilbert nabbed 88.

Roy Menton triumphed in the hidden holes for the seniors and Ad De Groot found success in the juniors.

Titch Synman took out the longest putt of the juniors, and Less Wraight the same for the seniors.

There were a total of seven ‘twos’ achieved. Tom Sainsbury took out hole 10, while Hole 16 was conquered by Dick Fraser, Kevin Hughes, Clive Oakes and Titch Synman.

Roy Mention and Bruce Wilson took out hole 17.

The Liquorland Voucher went to Tim Haigh.

With regard to Tremain Realty towels, we have a few more on-hand, and today’s winner was new member Graeme Duffy.

Results - 38 points; John Gilbert. 36 points; Dennis Tito, Tim Haigh. 35 points; Tony Seavill, Denis Robertson. 34 points; Tom Sainsbury, Peter Coles, David Mansell, Jim Costello, Graham Woodcock, Colin Light. 33 points; Brian Macken, Les Wraight, Dick Fraser. 32 points; Warwick Prosser, Denis O’Callaghan, John Roberts, Tim Paterson.

Next Wednesday, the Central Motor Group-sponsored Len Murphy Stableford will be held in Tauhara. Please note, there’s a 9am start.

Taupō Golf Club Tuesday ladies

38 ladies started in somewhat murky conditions, but after a while, the sun came out and it warmed up considerably.

As a result, there were some excellent scores.

The competition of the day was a Stableford on the Tauhara course.

Our stars of the day were Andrea Deadman with 40 points, followed closely by Val Stone with 39 points.

Coming in third was Fran Fuller with 37, and Judy Daniell closely followed with 36 on a countback from three other players.

Nearest-to-the-pin for the silver division was won by Anna Brabyn, who received a Columbus Cafe voucher, and vouchers from Liquorland were won by Fran Svenson for Bronze 1 NTP and Cheryl Hughes for Bronze 2.

Judy Nairn won the raffle and received a voucher from Cat’s Pajamas, and Judy Daniell won a voucher from Dixie Brown for the longest putt.

Thanks once again to our sponsors for their continued support of our golf competitions.