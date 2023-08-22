Former Thames Valley Under-15 captain Addison Carruthers is off to France with the New Zealand Under-15 Condor Sevens team.

Ngāhinapōuri’s Addison Carruthers, 14, has been selected for the New Zealand Condor Sevens Under-15 team which will head to the Rugby Heritage Cup in Pontlevoy, France.

St Peter’s School Cambridge’s Louise Dijkstra is the only other player from the Waikato region among the two teams of 12 boys’ and 12 girls’ players.

The girls’ team will be coached by Morgan Morrow and Hollie Graham at the tournament, which runs from September 2-7.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our tane and wāhine to experience sevens on the world stage, and also a great opportunity for them to develop and educate their professional development on and off the field to help them thrive in all aspects of life,” Morgan says.

“The tournament offers a holistic balance of rugby, educational values, sustainability, and with a focus on spreading culture. There are 19 other countries participating in the tournament, so it allows our players to experience sevens on the world stage and gives them that exposure so that they can come back to NZ and continue that journey to achieve their rugby goals.”

Addison, a Year 10 Waikato Diocesan School for Girls student, was the youngest player in the 2023 Sacred Heart Girls’ College First XV and had received dispensation to play in the Chiefs Manawa (Super 8) competition.

Morgan says Addison has shown resilience, commitment and talent both on and off the field, and will make a great ambassador for New Zealand.

Addison Carruthers (centre) flankerd by her cousins in their Ōhaupō rugby gear several years ago.

“She has captained her Thames Valley [Under-15] team, showing excellent composure and demonstrating that she brings the best out of her teammates, and we look forward to seeing her continue and develop this in France. She is a tough and fearless player with great game awareness on attack and defence.

“On top of this, Addison volunteers at her local surf club and has represented the club in numerous competitive surf carnivals, including the national junior surf competition, and has gained the Surf Life Saving NZ Lifeguard Award.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Addison, and we look forward to working with her and seeing her shine in France.”

Addison’s dad Garey says their family is stoked and that she’s “fizzing” for the experience.

“She got back into rugby in her last year of intermediate, and then she’s had an amazing couple of years,” Garey says.

“[Condor] nominations came from throughout New Zealand. A big part of it was what you did outside of rugby. You didn’t necessarily have to be the best rugby player out there, but they wanted to build future leaders within the sport.

“Because it was short notice, [the Condor team] wanted to make everyone in New Zealand eligible.”

The Ōhaupo Rugby Club, which Addison’s family has been part of for many generations, have also decided to chip in with a donation jar.

With a large sporting CV, Addison is also a Waikato Under-16 and Dio Under-15A hockey rep and played for the Ngāruawahia Panthers rugby league team this year.

A 2021 Te Awamutu Gwynne Shield player, Addison has been part of the Taupiri Rugby Club’s Norths Programme - a combined side from several Waikato schools.

Through another Norths team parent, she received a call-up to represent Ngāti Porou East Coast in the Levin-based 2022 Hurricanes Under-15 regional tournament and is now also part of the Waikato Harlequins Under-16 wider training squad.

The Condor squads fly out on August 28.

For updates and more information, head to condorsevensofficial on Instagram.