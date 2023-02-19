Gallagher Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell, 26, will leave the Waikato-based Super Rugby Pacific side after this season for an overseas gig with the famous Irish club Munster.

Nankivell, originally from Christchurch, has been a part of the Chiefs since 2017, two years after making his provincial debut for the Tasman Mako. He clocked up his 50th game for the Chiefs in 2022, and completed the year with a tour to the UK with the All Blacks XV.

Nankivell became a regular in the midfield and earned a selection for the Māori All Blacks against Fiji in 2019.

He says it has been “an absolute pleasure” to be a part of the Chiefs.

Nankivell's presence will be missed, says Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

“I am so grateful to the Chiefs Rugby Club for giving me an opportunity to live my childhood dream. The memories on the field have been unreal, but it’s the friendships and memories I have made off the field that I will cherish the most,” Nankivell says.

“I can’t wait to rip into the 2023 season for one last time and make it a season to remember.”

Munster is one of the four professional provincial rugby teams in Ireland.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says Nankivell will leave “big boots to fill”.

“Losing players of Alex’s calibre is never ideal, but there comes a time in most players’ careers where they start looking at their options and, in particular, an overseas experience. That time has come for Alex, and he goes to Munster with our full support,” McMillan says.

“Alex is a super-competitive athlete... His performances in the Chiefs jersey have consistently been of the highest order. There is no doubt his presence will be missed.”