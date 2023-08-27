A roller derby match in action. Photo / BradK Photography Roller Derby

Hellmilton Roller Ghouls are on the hunt for “fresh meat’ to join their Melville Skate Rink-based roller derby club with intakes coming up on September 3 and 10.

A lesser-known sport within New Zealand, roller derby is a roller skating contact sport with two teams of five skaters competing on an oval track.

It consists of jammers and blockers; the goal is simple - score the most points.

There is one jammer and four blockers on the track for each team. The jammer’s goal is to lap as many of the opponents’ players as possible to score points.

The blockers play both offence and defence, clearing a path for their own jammer whilst at the same time blocking the opposition’s jammer - and they do all this on quad skates.

Founded in 2009, the Hellmilton Roller Ghouls is the home of Skylar Marsters, 18, who recently represented New Zealand at the 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup in Valence, France.

Head coach of the Hellmilton Roller Ghouls is Team New Zealand’s Monique Murphy. A member since 2011, Monique says that you don’t even realise you’re exercising because it’s such an adrenaline rush.

“I think it’s probably one of the best types of exercise you can do. It’s HITT (high intensity interval training) and it uses most of the muscles in your body.”

The club has “fresh meat” intakes throughout the year and encourages prospective members to keep an eye on their social media pages for these events.

All genders, shapes and sizes over the age of 14 are welcome, with no prior experience required.

Hellmilton Roller Ghouls roller derby crew members.

Kelly Tawharu has been on the rink for less than two years but has always loved roller skating.

Nervous that she may have been too advanced in years, after being asked by a friend to join roller derby on several occasions, Kelly finally “bit the bullet”.

“I was 45 when I signed up. I had a pair of Impala roller skates. I would roll about along the streets and footpaths, but it can get a bit lonely. Even though it’s a great feeling to have your headphones in and feel the wind in your face, while you’re speeding down pathways. I thought it would be quite cool to do that with a group of people.”

Although she could roller skate, Kelly says there was a lot of technical skill to learn that you couldn’t just pick up from YouTube.

“I kept going back because each week I learned a little something extra. It’s actually quite rewarding and now I’ve got a big group of people that I do street skates with.”

Kelly says that it’s such a positive environment to be involved in. Everyone rallies around each other and encourages them.

“They really just want you to be better. They want you to improve your skills and you can really see that. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to help you become a better skater. They want you playing, they want you to be on their team.”

There’s no pressure to play roller derby matches until you find your feet. Once you’re ready to get on the track for a game, you will have a support person by your side.

“People talk about roller derby being good for mental wellbeing and health. Anytime that you can shut off from what’s going on around you, for an hour or two - has got to be good for you,” Kelly says.

“We’re a real mixed bag of people and it tends to be a sport where people who can’t find one of the ‘typical norm’ sports, find their way into derby.”

Kristina Hillock joined through “fresh meat” in March 2018, but had been watching games since 2011.

“It’s really changed my life – I’ve become more confident in every aspect of my life as a result of playing derby and developed a great group of friends,” she says.

“It has also provided great motivation to improve my health and fitness – I’m the fittest now at 48 years old than I have been since I was in my 20s.

“I also love that I’m role modelling being involved in sports as an adult woman – especially something full contact – that there’s more to life than work and being a mum.”

Fern Martinez started roller derby five months ago and says it’s one of the best things that she has done since moving to Hamilton.

“I’ve always been into sports, like skateboarding, scuba diving, yoga and gym. So, roller skating was just another super-fun exercise to add to my list. Thanks to derby on Sunday, I make better choices on my weekends,” Fern says.

“It gives people so much confidence. It’s amazing how people come out of their shells. It empowers people, is a good time all around and the friends you make are for life.”

If you’re interested in giving roller derby a whirl, all you need is comfortable clothing and a water bottle. The club will provide the skates and safety equipment.

The first month of the course is free, and $30 per month following.

Involvement off the rink is also possible, the club invites aspiring referees and non-skating officials.

For more information, head to the Hellmilton Roller Ghouls Facebook page or register your interest via tinyurl.com/hamrollerderby.