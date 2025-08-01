The Power Farming Cup is about to kick off its fourth season this weekend, bringing together hundreds of young players, dedicated volunteers and enthusiastic communities.
What started as a grassroots initiative born out of a conversation among a few passionate rugby supporters has now become a staple of junior sportin the Waikato region.
One of the key organisers is Power Farming executive director Brett Maber, who credits the competition’s success to a team of “bloody good people”.
“It wasn’t just me, it was a team of bloody good people who wanted to keep junior rep rugby alive after the end of some traditional tournaments like the Gwynne Shield and Roller Mills,” Maber said on Waikato’s All Sports Breakfast ahead of the first 2025 matches.
“We thought, how can we do it in a modern way that keeps everyone involved and enjoying the game?”
There are several trophies to be won, with the Clark Family Cup recognising overall team culture, while the Gord Cup (under 45kg), Gwynne Shield (45–60kg) and Kukri Cup (over 60kg) maintain competitive brackets for various player groups.
Each Sunday in August, the tournament rolls into a new Waikato venue, turning rugby grounds into community festivals.
Starting in Cambridge on Sunday, the competition moves to Hamilton on August 10, then to Tokoroa on August 17, before it concludes in Te Awamutu on August 24.
Spectators are treated to chants, colourful team kits (courtesy of sponsors like Kukri), and tightly contested games.
“It creates a festival feel. And we play it like a proper rep-level event: 15-a-side, 40-minute games, full squads. It’s serious fun.”
Each Sunday, four rounds of rugby will be played simultaneously across multiple fields. Every team gets at least two or three games in the course of the tournament.
Maber said the Power Farming Cup was also about securing the future of rugby in Waikato.
“High school rugby numbers have been dropping off. This gives kids a taste of high-quality, rep-level rugby at the right age.
“And they’re not just learning skills, they’re forming bonds, wearing cool kits and feeling part of something bigger.”
One especially welcomed innovation has been the inclusion of the over-60kg category, allowing larger kids, who are often sidelined due to weight restrictions, to participate.