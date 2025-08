Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Some action from the inaugural Power Farming Cup. Photo / Power Farming

The Power Farming Cup is about to kick off its fourth season this weekend, bringing together hundreds of young players, dedicated volunteers and enthusiastic communities.

What started as a grassroots initiative born out of a conversation among a few passionate rugby supporters has now become a staple of junior sport in the Waikato region.

One of the key organisers is Power Farming executive director Brett Maber, who credits the competition’s success to a team of “bloody good people”.

“It wasn’t just me, it was a team of bloody good people who wanted to keep junior rep rugby alive after the end of some traditional tournaments like the Gwynne Shield and Roller Mills,” Maber said on Waikato’s All Sports Breakfast ahead of the first 2025 matches.

“We thought, how can we do it in a modern way that keeps everyone involved and enjoying the game?”