That spark of an idea has led to over 500 kids from 22 teams competing in a month-long celebration of rugby.

While traditional tournaments focus on match results, the Power Farming Cup also gives points for sportsmanship, sideline behaviour, team spirit and positive coaching.

“These kids are seriously into it. But what’s great is that we don’t need to teach kids to be competitive, it’s in them already. What we can teach is how to play with respect and passion.”

There are several trophies to be won, with the Clark Family Cup recognising overall team culture, while the Gord Cup (under 45kg), Gwynne Shield (45–60kg) and Kukri Cup (over 60kg) maintain competitive brackets for various player groups.

Each Sunday in August, the tournament rolls into a new Waikato venue, turning rugby grounds into community festivals.

Starting in Cambridge on Sunday, the competition moves to Hamilton on August 10, then to Tokoroa on August 17, before it concludes in Te Awamutu on August 24.

The Power Farming Cup is back for 2025. Photo / Power Farming

Spectators are treated to chants, colourful team kits (courtesy of sponsors like Kukri), and tightly contested games.

“It creates a festival feel. And we play it like a proper rep-level event: 15-a-side, 40-minute games, full squads. It’s serious fun.”

Each Sunday, four rounds of rugby will be played simultaneously across multiple fields. Every team gets at least two or three games in the course of the tournament.

Maber said the Power Farming Cup was also about securing the future of rugby in Waikato.

“High school rugby numbers have been dropping off. This gives kids a taste of high-quality, rep-level rugby at the right age.

“And they’re not just learning skills, they’re forming bonds, wearing cool kits and feeling part of something bigger.”

One especially welcomed innovation has been the inclusion of the over-60kg category, allowing larger kids, who are often sidelined due to weight restrictions, to participate.

“Some of these kids were thinking about giving up rugby. Now, they’re playing with others their size, ripping into it, and loving it,” Maber said.

“Every week we see new parents, new kids, and they all walk away thinking, ‘Wow, this is cool’. That’s what keeps us going.”

The tournament is a collaboration between Waikato Central Junior Rugby, club representatives and sponsors like Power Farming and Kukri.

Schedule

Play kicks off at 10am and runs throughout the day.

August 3 – Memorial Park, Cambridge

August 10 – Marist Park, Hamilton

August 17 – Southern United Rugby Club, Tokoroa

August 24 – Albert Park, Te Awamutu

