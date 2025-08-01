Advertisement
Power Farming Cup 2025: Grassroots rugby initiative turns staple in Waikato junior sport calendar

By Graeme Mead
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Some action from the inaugural Power Farming Cup. Photo / Power Farming

The Power Farming Cup is about to kick off its fourth season this weekend, bringing together hundreds of young players, dedicated volunteers and enthusiastic communities.

What started as a grassroots initiative born out of a conversation among a few passionate rugby supporters has now become a staple of junior sport

