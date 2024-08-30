New Zealand's Ben Westenberg has withdrawn from the Paralympics. Photo / Will Palmer/SWpix.com

The New Zealand Para-cycling team arrived in the Paralympic Village for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games last Friday following a training camp in Switzerland.

Before leaving, Cambridge-based and Tauranga-raised Para track cyclist Ben Westenberg, 19, was involved in a crash at the final team training session.

Since arriving in the village, Westenberg has been monitored under concussion protocols, with support from the New Zealand Paralympic Team medical staff.

While Westenberg has been recovering well, further tests this week have shown that he has not progressed to the stage where he would be able to compete safely when his events get underway on Friday.

After discussions with Westenberg, it has been decided to withdraw him from competition and the New Zealand Paralympic Team will officially inform the UCI of his withdrawal.