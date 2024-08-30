Advertisement
Paralympics 2024: Cyclist Ben Westenberg misses out on debut due to concussion

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
New Zealand's Ben Westenberg has withdrawn from the Paralympics. Photo / Will Palmer/SWpix.com

The New Zealand Para-cycling team arrived in the Paralympic Village for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games last Friday following a training camp in Switzerland.

Before leaving, Cambridge-based and Tauranga-raised Para track cyclist Ben Westenberg, 19, was involved in a crash at the final team training session.

Since arriving in the village, Westenberg has been monitored under concussion protocols, with support from the New Zealand Paralympic Team medical staff.

While Westenberg has been recovering well, further tests this week have shown that he has not progressed to the stage where he would be able to compete safely when his events get underway on Friday.

After discussions with Westenberg, it has been decided to withdraw him from competition and the New Zealand Paralympic Team will officially inform the UCI of his withdrawal.

Westenberg had been scheduled to compete on the track in the Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial and the Men’s C4 4000m Individual Pursuit.

New Zealand Paralympic Team Chef de Mission Raylene Bates said while this was a difficult situation, the priority is the health and safety of Westenberg.

“The medical team has worked really hard this week to aid Ben’s recovery – but unfortunately the decision had to be made to withdraw him from competition,” Bates said.

“Ben has been going really well and we are all hugely disappointed he won’t make his Paralympic debut at Paris 2024, but we are confident he will be back.”

